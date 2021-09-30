Alumni Association Executive Director Todd McCubbin outlined the process of choosing Homecoming royalty, which begins with applications opening for anyone graduating in December, May or August.
Each application has three essay questions and a due date of the first Friday of the school semester.
Any organization on the campus can submit an application, with no limit to the number of applications an organization can enter. The first application is free, with additional ones costing $25 each to cover Homecoming expenses.
Submitted applications and the first round of interviews are scored by a panel of judges made up of MU staff members and alumni. Cuts are then made to reduce the field to the top 30 candidates. Those applicants get a second round of interviews to narrow the field down to the top 10 finalists.
Student voting for the final king and queen remains open to any undergraduate student at MU and normally takes place the week leading up to Homecoming.
Greek organizations typically nominate candidates, as do other organizations, but they don’t have the deciding vote.
“For the most part, it’s not a decision the fraternity is really involved in,” said Devon Bidjou, college junior and Phi Delta Theta member.
“Even though the candidates are often a part of Greek life, the fraternity doesn’t say who the candidate should or should not be.”
Some fraternities will choose candidates based on campus contributions and character.
“Our fraternity is, for royalty, supporting Jake Reed,” said Pi Kappa Phi member Ethan Levy. “He is, at least to me, one of the most upstanding people I know. He always puts others before himself. He very much is a role model to everyone in our fraternity, and he is exactly what our values are.”
Alumni Association coordinator Charlie Koors said the candidates they look for are those who best represent the pride and spirit of the university.
According to Koors, students aspiring to be Homecoming king or queen need to emphasize the university’s four core values — respect, responsibility, excellence and discovery.