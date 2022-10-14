Campus decorations have been an MU Homecoming tradition since 1935.
When the tradition first began, students built the decorations on the sorority and fraternity houses. Today, the decorations are built separately from the houses.
Chris Staley, one of three tri-directors on the Steering Committee, oversees the Campus Decorations Committee. He said this year’s Homecoming celebration themed “Paint the Town Gold,” has been in the works since November 2021.
Sorority and fraternity members affiliated with MU Greek life partnered with other chapters to create handcrafted decorations to help “paint” the MU campus and Columbia gold.
In addition to spreading the gold around Columbia, Staley said this year’s design theme helps Tigers reconnect with childhood.
“This year, our sub-theme is cartoons. Their campus decorations will show off highlights of cartoons along with Mizzou spirit,” Staley said.
He said Homecoming is a chance for former Tigers to feel at home again, and the Steering Committee’s cartoon sub-theme helped echo that purpose of Homecoming.
“We also want the student body to come out, so when they [are] alumni, Homecoming is a central point to relive their Mizzou pride,” Staley said.
Kate Lopez is one of two freshmen working on the skit for her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta. She said she began working on the sorority’s skit with four other people Sept. 4. Skits are coupled with the campus decorations to enhance the Homecoming themes.
Lopez said growing up in Columbia gave her the perspective of experiencing Homecoming’s welcoming atmosphere before becoming an MU student. Lopez graduated from Rock Bridge High School.
Now that she’s a participant in the activities, Lopez said she’s excited to showcase her MU spirit.
“The appeal of cartoons brings us back to a time when our eyes were opened to a brand new world,” she said. “House decs give us an opportunity to [step out of our comfort zone] and make those lasting memories.”
Kappa Alpha Theta’s selected cartoon is “The Magic School Bus” for the design theme. Sororities and fraternities will perform their skits in the 2022 Homecoming talent competition at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19 in Jesse Auditorium.
Staley said the Steering Committee will do safety checks with a local scaffolding company to assure the setup is done safely.
Staley also said the Steering Committee worked with the Alumni Association to bring funding and resources to this year’s celebration, acting as a bridge from alumni to the general student body.