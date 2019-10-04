Logboat Brewing Co. is among brands sold at Memorial Stadium

Logboat Brewing Co.'s beers, the Bobber and the Snapper, are now available for sale at  Memorial Stadium.The SEC voted during the offseason to allow alcohol sales inside stadiums. 

 Claire Hassler

Beer and wine are now being sold to the public in Memorial Stadium, a new rule that took effect across the SEC in the summer.

Still, if drinking is part of your Homecoming experience, here is a list of tips, rules and regulation to ensure a smooth game day:

  • The drinks served at Faurot Field concessions include Bud Light, Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer, Logboat Bobber, Logboat Snapper, Michelob Ultra, Boulevard Ale, Natural Light, Natural Light Seltzer and Natural Light Naturdays
  • There is a two beverage limit at Faurot Field per person, per concession visit.
  • Forms of ID accepted at Faurot Field include a driver’s license, a state-issued ID or military ID with a photo.
  • Sales of alcohol stop after the third quarter.
  • You can’t leave a bar or tavern with an open container.
  • You can’t possess or drink an open, unsealed container of alcohol on a street, sidewalk or city parking structure.
  • All bars are required to be closed by 1:30 a.m.
  • While a driver cannot drink, a passenger in a motor vehicle or trolly can. 
  • If you plan to drink — or even if you think you might — make sure to have a designated driver or call a taxi or ride-hailing service. MU students can also call STRIPES for a free, safe ride home at 442-9672. 

