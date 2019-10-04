Beer and wine are now being sold to the public in Memorial Stadium, a new rule that took effect across the SEC in the summer.
Still, if drinking is part of your Homecoming experience, here is a list of tips, rules and regulation to ensure a smooth game day:
- The drinks served at Faurot Field concessions include Bud Light, Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer, Logboat Bobber, Logboat Snapper, Michelob Ultra, Boulevard Ale, Natural Light, Natural Light Seltzer and Natural Light Naturdays
- There is a two beverage limit at Faurot Field per person, per concession visit.
- Forms of ID accepted at Faurot Field include a driver’s license, a state-issued ID or military ID with a photo.
- Sales of alcohol stop after the third quarter.
- You can’t leave a bar or tavern with an open container.
- You can’t possess or drink an open, unsealed container of alcohol on a street, sidewalk or city parking structure.
- All bars are required to be closed by 1:30 a.m.
- While a driver cannot drink, a passenger in a motor vehicle or trolly can.
- If you plan to drink — or even if you think you might — make sure to have a designated driver or call a taxi or ride-hailing service. MU students can also call STRIPES for a free, safe ride home at 442-9672.