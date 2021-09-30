Planning for Homecoming campus decorations began last spring, said Catherine Corley, the Homecoming tri-director who oversees the Campus Decorations Committee.
"We jumped right into things immediately,” she said. “How do we want the rule book to look? Do we want to change anything from years past? We had to figure out what the surprise elements were going to be, so we spent the spring solidifying the rule book.”
That book contains the standards and rules to be followed by organizations. Elise Fuller, member of Chi Omega sorority, said she is using it to design displays for Homecoming weekend.
This year’s design theme is video games, and Chi Omega’s theme is “Angry Birds.”
“We sat down and said ‘This part of the video game is what we want to incorporate in our design,’” Fuller said. “From there, we get the supplies and start building.”
The overall Homecoming theme for this year is “Reason to Roar.” Corley’s committee picked the theme because Homecoming traditions are returning this year after being canceled last year because of COVID-19.
“It’s the first year we are having real Homecoming again, and it’s a reason that we can bring the Mizzou community back together and bring back the traditions that go along with it,” Corley said. “So it’s really exciting that everyone has their reason to roar.”