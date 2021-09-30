Mizzou Homecoming has been around since 1911 — more than a century.
That’s when Chester Brewer did the first “call home” to alumni for the Missouri-Kansas football game, with more than 9,000 people attending. That crowd has only grown since.
The very first Homecoming included pep rallies, a parade, bonfire and, of course, the football game.
Back in 1911, students probably couldn’t have foreseen what Homecoming looks like today.
“You kind of leave Columbia, and you realize then that Columbia is this perfect little spot, like space and time where you’re around all your friends,” said Charlie Koors, coordinator of alumni and student programs for the MU Alumni Association.
Koors said alumni love Homecoming for many reasons, but seeing the current students is especially high on the list.
“I really think the students are the biggest reason why people come back for it,” Koors said. “They want to see what they are up to and kind of relive their glory days per se and see what they are doing now compared to back then.”
After a pause in Homecoming activities due to the pandemic, students say they are happy to see it return.
“We can expect a full-fledged Homecoming,” said Jackson Ptasienski, one of the tri-directors for the Homecoming Steering Committee.
“We are going to follow all campus and city guidelines, but as of right now, we are planning everything to be full-fledged as it was in 2019,” he said.
“Go to the parade, go donate blood if you can, go see the campus decorations and walk around downtown,” Ptasienski advised students.
“Just do everything you can because you are only here for four years.”