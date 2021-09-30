Although Homecoming is a tradition that is deeply rooted at MU, not every community on campus feels particularly engaged with it.
International students from various organizations on campus, including the Missouri International Student Council, Muslim Student Organization and Chinese Students and Scholars Association, shared similar feelings about Homecoming.
Lack of communication among the main organizers, the Homecoming Steering Committee and the international community seems to be a root cause.
Some believed the organizers do not adequately promote Homecoming to the international community while others say they are unfamiliar with the tradition.
Helen Wu, a sophomore and member of the Chinese Student Scholar Association, said Homecoming is not discussed in her organization. She said she didn’t know about any promotional events or activities held during Homecoming.
Wu said she did not believe the organizers had done sufficient outreach with international students.
“Putting up posters and sending emails,” she said. “I don’t think that’s enough.”
A similar view was expressed by Mariana Labbate, a recent graduate from Brazil. She said she wished international students would participate in Homecoming events more actively, but because Homecoming is “such an American tradition,” many international students are reluctant to participate.
At the same time, Homecoming officials may not understand the need to reach a broader audience.
“A lot of times Mizzou doesn’t really explain,” Labbate said. “A lot of people don’t participate because they don’t even know what it’s about.”
Faaris Khan, event coordinator for the Muslim Student Organization, agreed. He said the only promotional material he received about Homecoming was a series of general emails from the school.
In response to these sentiments, Jackson Ptasienski, one of the tri-directors on this year’s Homecoming Steering Committee, said promoting the event to a wide audience is one of the obstacles they faced.
“The only obstacle that we’ve been facing is getting the word out there,” Ptasienski said. “There’s only so many emails you can send or people you can talk to make students and organizations aware of the opportunities.”
The Homecoming Steering Committee had sent emails with relevant information to all the organizations registered with MU and listed on Engage, the online student engagement platform, he said. But the information on Engage for some organizations is not up to date, so the committee could not reach everyone.
To better promote Homecoming, Ptasienski said the organizers have been posting regularly on their social media pages. A documentary about Homecoming is also in production that will feature its history and activities.
There are a number of activities international communities can join in on different levels of involvement, Ptasienski said. They can also participate in the blood drive, Decorate the District and the Homecoming parade.
International students can carry their home countries’ flags in the Homecoming parade or walk the route in their traditional native clothing, said Maya Moreau, the chairperson of the Missouri International Student Council.
Free tickets to the football game are given to international students, and the Missouri International Student Council collaborates with the dean of students for a tailgate party.
Khan said the Muslim Student Organization often puts up a booth to sell snacks and beverages during football games, a way for his organization to gain public exposure.
Moreau said Homecoming organizers had “come far in their efforts to include international students” specifically.”