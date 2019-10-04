Fifteen fraternity and sorority pairings will bring the audience to their feet over three nights, Oct. 7-9, for the annual Homecoming Talent Show in Jesse Auditorium.
This year’s theme is “Tradition Stands Forever,” meaning there will be throwbacks to classic movies and shows.
“I hope the audience really feels like they are watching the movie ‘Grease,’” said Kayla Micallef, dance leader for Gamma Phi Beta.
Her sorority is teaming up with the men of Delta Upsilon and Alpha Kappa Lambda to pay homage to the Pink Ladies and Greasers for their theme.
“We hope the guys listen because that’s always a struggle getting them to pay attention,” Micallef said.
This year’s show is especially important to the men of Delta Upsilon. It is their first Homecoming performance since being suspended in the fall of 2016.
“As you know, we are just coming back on campus, and I am really looking forward to having a strong Homecoming performance this year,” said dance leader Trent Tarantino. “One of the most important pieces is dance. It really, in my opinion, sets apart a good performance at fling from a bad performance at fling.”
Tarantino grew up watching MU Homecoming as a kid and said he was excited to be a part of it when he came to campus. Now, in the wake of a comeback, the group plans to fight for the win.
“I hope they see that we’re smooth and that we mean business, and that we’re here to place,” Tarantino said. “We are not just here to have a good time, even though we intend to. We are here to show everybody that we’re back on campus, and that we’re just excited to be a part of Homecoming again.”
The dance leaders, liaisons and heads are in charge of picking the music, costumes and choreography for the show. They are also responsible for ensuring the dance matches the skit performance theme.
“It was actually a lot of fun to choreograph the ‘Grease’ movie,” Micallef said. “When they play those songs, the dances are already choreographed.”
Zeta Tau Alpha’s theme is “Shrek,” and the sorority is paired with the men of Zeta Beta Tau and Sigma Tau Gamma.
“At the end of our skit, Fiona is crowned like royalty,” dance liaison Cory Tatarek said. “Our song that we do at the very end talks about having loyalty and royalty, which is kind of like Shrek having loyalty toward Fiona and saving her.”
Tatarek is one of three dance liaisons and said the first practice was scheduled at the beginning of September.
“We don’t want to be rushing everything to get everything done in the end of time,” she said. “That’s why we are starting practice really early so we can get a lot done now rather than having to stress right before Homecoming.”
Each pairing holds practice two to three times a week in preparation for the three-night event. Rehearsals continue until opening night.
“It’s actually a lot more work than we expected, making all the dances and getting people to do it,” Micallef said. “But it’s a lot of fun.”
Tatarek has performed on Zeta’s dance team since her freshman year. Her experience with dance precedes college, and Homecoming provides the opportunity to perform again.
“The best feeling is when you come off and people come up to you and they’re like, ‘your guys’ dance was so good,’” Tatarek said. “Especially being a liaison, it’d be such an awesome feeling to see that and be so rewarding like, ‘wow all our hard work paid off.’”