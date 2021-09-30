Since 1911, Homecoming has been a tradition central to the identity of MU. However, like many aspects of life on campus and in Columbia, Homecoming faced challenges during the pandemic last year.
The 2020 Homecoming game against Vanderbilt was postponed after the Vanderbilt team reported COVID-19 cases. The game eventually was played against Kentucky on Oct. 24.
Since attendance was limited, the Mizzou Alumni Association gave fans the option of buying a cutout to be displayed in the stands at Memorial Stadium.
The parade was also changed into a nationwide virtual 5K run, while house decorations in Greek Town, the Homecoming Talent Show and the Step Show were all canceled.
MU sophomore Victoria Marshall said she was disappointed by the virtual shift and cancellation of many events.
“I remember all the stores downtown had their windows painted for Homecoming,” she said, “but then (Homecoming) never happened, and (downtown) just looked so deserted and ominous.”
Sophomore Christian Birtell, who worked in the ICU at University Hospital last year, shared that disappointment but said he saw the restrictions as necessary for the sake of the community.
“It would have been a great break for me to get away from all the craziness of the hospital,” Birtell said, “but I really do commend the university for being so responsible.”
After seeing first-hand the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators, Birtell said he didn’t want to see more people in the hospital.
“It was a major sacrifice, but it was a necessary one,” Birtell said.
The pandemic dampened Homecoming in many ways.
Steering Committee Tri-director Jackson Ptasienski was on the talent show committee last year and said he was devastated when it was canceled. He knew that he was not alone.
“I think it was really heartbreaking,” Ptasienski said. “I know, especially for alumni, that Homecoming is a great way to come back home and have some memories, and really get back into the Mizzou spirit that everyone knows and loves.”
Ptasienski said he is more hopeful about this year’s event but is proceeding with caution. With last year in mind, Ptasienski said the Mizzou Alumni Association and the Homecoming Steering Committee are keeping community safety in mind.
“We are following the guidelines the university and the city of Columbia gives us,” he said. “We anticipate having a full-fledged Homecoming as the guidelines allow at the moment.”
While he is optimistic about bringing back a complete Homecoming, Ptasienski knows that there is no certainty.
“We have to respect the health officials and the experts in the field to ensure that we are keeping our community safe,” he said. “We can only do so much, and I think it’s up to the student body and the city of Columbia in how we are dealing with the current situation.”
He asked students to be responsible about preparing for and attending events.
“Do your part to ensure that the events this year that we are looking forward to can happen,” Ptasienski said. ”Whether it’s being vaccinated or wearing a mask, just do your part so we can have these great events.”
In addition to the traditional on-campus activities, Ptasienski said the steering committee is trying to make Homecoming more inclusive.
“We are working toward ways to include Tigers near and far this year by adding more virtual options and more options to feel connected to Homecoming,” he said.
Ptasienski is confident that Homecoming will come back better and more involved than before.
“Regardless of what happens, we are pushing toward more opportunities for students and alumni to get involved, even if they’re not in Columbia,” he said.
“Be on the lookout for a more upgraded and interactive livestream of the parade, and just get excited for the events.”