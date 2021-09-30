Homecoming is back, 20 months after the coronavirus pandemic began and 20 years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Todd McCubbin, executive director of the Mizzou Alumni Association, sees similarities between this year and two decades ago.
People throughout the MU community are yearning for togetherness during the coronavirus pandemic as they did after 9/11, McCubbin said.
Homecoming offers an opportunity for students and alumni to gather during good years and bad. The event also provides opportunities for campus organizations to coordinate in charity and giving, an important part of the celebration both then and now, he said.
“It has a lot to do with the enduring tradition that we have,” McCubbin said. “Events like that connect you. That’s probably why it’s endured through a lot of tragedies.”
On Sept. 11, 2001, McCubbin said he had just gotten to his office and turned on his television set when the second plane crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City.
“Everything after that was kind of a blur,” McCubbin said. “Staff kind of gathered around the TV. Not a whole lot of work got done that day.”
That was five weeks before Homecoming 2001, just after the start of the fall semester and Gary Pinkel’s first season coaching the Tigers.
McCubbin rememberd he was supposed to fly to Michigan State University that weekend for a pre-game alumni event.
“Our flights got canceled, so we got in a van that Thursday, and we started to drive to East Lansing,” McCubbin said.
That game was postponed, as were MLB and NFL games in the aftermath of 9/11. Five weeks later, on Oct. 13, 2001, the Tigers played Iowa State for Homecoming 2001 while students and alumni cheered them on. The final score was 14-20 in Iowa’s favor.
The Alumni Association evaluated event security and communication procedures before the 2001 celebration, McCubbin said. Otherwise, the game and festivities were unchanged.
“It was probably the first time in a long time we had a deeper discussion about security,” he said.
Articles published in the Missourian in the weeks leading up to the game paint a picture of Homecoming 2001 as a celebration of fraternity and pride in the shadow of terror. Student organizations and food banks operated charity events during the busy weekend in Columbia. People just wanted to get together.
McCubbin said he believes students, alumni and university leadership alike are hopeful this year’s game will mark a return to “normal.”
“I’ve been heartened by the excitement of our students,” he said. Students have an integral role in putting events on. “Homecoming wouldn’t happen without them.”