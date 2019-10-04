MU typically welcomes home its alumni with a music performance on Homecoming weekend, but not this year.
No headliner is scheduled this year, but a number of stars have brought big entertainment to Homecoming, including a concert by singer and 1984 graduate Sheryl Crow in 2015.
Crow gave a surprise performance at the “Mizzou: Our Time to Lead,” with a sold-out benefit concert at the Missouri Theatre to help raise funds for the construction of a new School of Music building.
In 2016, country star Dierks Bentley came to Columbia as the Homecoming weekend headliner. According to an interview with the Missourian, Bentley’s father was an MU alum. Playing in Columbia is always a “really big deal,” Bentley said.
In 2017, MU welcomed two major country artists — Thomas Rhett and opener, Old Dominion. According to Billboard, Rhett’s single “Life Changes” peaked just in time to perform it in Mizzou Arena.
Duo Nico and Vinz paid a visit to Columbia for Homecoming 2018. The two performed a free concert at Tiger Town on Mick Deaver Drive that welcomed guests just an hour before kickoff on Faurot Field.