Each year, 37 students are chosen to be a part of the Homecoming Steering Committee. Three of those students are given the title of tri-director, whose role is to oversee the nine subcommittees that plan events, oversee royalty, perform outreach to organizations on campus and run social media.
“We just hit the ground running,” said Chris Staley. After they were appointed tri-directors in November 2021, Staley, Matthew Rothermich and Karsen Idelman began planning for Homecoming.
Here are conversations with each of them.
Matthew Rothermich
Senior studying accounting from Columbia
Why Mizzou?
I grew up in Columbia, walking around campus, and going to football and basketball games with my family. It’s just always been a place I’ve loved, so it was pretty logical to pick Mizzou.
What is your favorite memory of Homecoming as a student?
Freshman year, my fraternity and I pulled an all-nighter doing last-minute touches for the parade. To be pretty tired after staying up all night as we walked through the parade waving to all the people was a fun experience.
Why did you decide to become a tri-director?
We would always celebrate Homecoming as a family when I was a kid. So when I came to Mizzou, I knew I wanted to get involved. I applied to the Steering Committee, and it was probably the coolest thing I’ve ever done at Mizzou. Since joining in 2020, I’ve made so many great friends, so it was a no-brainer to apply again for tri-director.
What subcommittees do you oversee?
Blood drive, parade and special events.
What is the most rewarding part of the job?
I like knowing the impact we make on not only the student body, but also the community and the alumni. We probably influence hundreds of thousands of people in some capacity when you think about it. It’s just really cool that we have that effect on all those people’s lives.
Karsen Idelman
Senior studying journalism from Wood Dale, Illinois
Why Mizzou?
I chose Mizzou for the Journalism School. When I went on my college tour, they really emphasized the Missouri Method, and that’s something that really stuck out about it.
What is your favorite memory of Homecoming as a student?
I had never experienced Mizzou Homecoming before my freshman year. I walked in the parade with one of my organizations. Seeing all the people there and all the floats, it was really cool to see just how big of a scale it is.
Why did you decide to become a tri-director?
I had no connection to Mizzou before I got here, so it was really fun to see and understand how big Homecoming is. I love it. There’s magic in the air, and I wanted to be a part of putting on that magic.
What subcommittees do you oversee?
Public relations, outreach and talent.
What is the most rewarding part of the job?
The entire Steering Committee goes on the field at halftime at the Homecoming game. It really hits home having the members see all these Tigers that came home cheering for them in the stands. It’s an amazing feeling.
Chris Staley
Senior studying nursing from St. Louis
Why Mizzou?
My mom and my brother went to Mizzou, so it was something I was really familiar with. It was close to home but also far away enough that I could start my own journey.
What is your favorite memory of Homecoming as a student?
It was the night of campus decoration my freshman year. Seeing the whole Columbia community come together for an event like that was something I never expected from Mizzou when I came here. It was a really cool sight to see.
Why did you decide to become a tri-director?
Homecoming was one of the most special weeks of my freshman year. It gives you this indescribable funny feeling. I really wanted to be a part of something bigger than what I was doing. So I applied, got it and it’s been super cool since.
What subcommittees do you oversee?
Campus decoration, service and traditions.
What is the most rewarding part of the job?
I would say it’s the time spent getting to know the rest of the committee. Whether it’s hanging out watching football at somebody’s house or going to Heidelberg after meetings. Those group activities have been a fun way to connect outside of planning.