QUEEN CANDIDATES
Madison Stemmler
Affiliation: Kappa Kappa Gamma
Hometown: Eureka
Major: Strategic Communications
Plans after graduation: I’m convinced that nobody loves their major as much as I do, so I’m definitely planning to remain in Strategic Communications. I’d love to work in an agency as a strategist somewhere, but I’m still figuring everything out. I caught the wanderlust bug early in life, so I’m hoping I’ll end up working abroad at some point. Who knows what’s in store? That’s the beauty of it.
Best memory of MU: This is a tough question because it’s difficult to pinpoint a specific memory. From Tiger Walk freshman year, to winning Homecoming and Greek Week, to studying abroad, I’ve been blessed with opportunity here. The memories that will last after graduation, though, will be of the people I’ve met here. I would not be who I am today if it weren’t for professors who took interest in me and the friends who challenged me to be my best. It’s truly the best part about the Mizzou community.
Michaela Thomson
Affiliation: Honors Ambassadors Programming Board
Hometown: Jefferson City
Major: Biochemistry
Plans after graduation: I’m currently in the process of applying to medical school to pursue my dreams of becoming a physician. I would love to go to the MU Medical School and work directly with women’s and children’s health.
Best memory of MU: I think one of my favorite memories/traditions at Mizzou was jumping in the fountain each night with my Summer Welcome groups. Being a mentor to each of my Summer Welcome students, as well as passing on knowledge and being an advocate, was such an amazing experience. Jumping in the fountain with them was a way of welcoming them to Mizzou and all of the traditions and opportunities that make MU truly so unique.
Niki Mitchem
Affiliation: Kappa Alpha Theta
Hometown: St. Joseph
Major: Secondary English education
Plans after graduation: I hope to find a job teaching high school English language arts in the Kansas City area. I’d love to be involved as a dance team coach and work to further my education with a master’s in English. Eventually, I hope to gain an Ed.D. and move into administration.
Best memory of MU: Outside of the magic of this Homecoming season, I was so honored to be a part of Mizzou’s 92nd annual Tap Day ceremony this past spring. Being tapped into Omicron Delta Kappa and participating in another one of Mizzou’s long-standing traditions was truly an honor I will never forget.
Bri Dinwiddie
Affiliation: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated
Hometown: Belleville, Illinois
Major: Sociology
Plans after graduation: I plan to immediately pursue a master’s in social work. My end goal in life is to study law and eventually become a lawyer — there is no rush though.
Best Memory of MU: It may sound like a very generic answer, but I think that all of the relationships that I have fostered is what stands out most to me. I always tell people that Mizzou gave me the opportunity to meet amazing people and have great experiences, and I do not believe another university would have given me the same. I have been placed in rooms with some outstanding individuals, and I am extremely grateful for this experience.
Catherine Hoffman
Affiliation: Young Life
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Major: Documentary Journalism with a Black Studies minor
Plans after graduation: As far as a city goes, I’m staying pretty open, but I know that I would love to do video storytelling for a nonprofit or a church. I’m passionate about telling people’s stories in a way that builds empathy and connections.
Best memory of MU: I think that the moment I got the call that I was going to be a Summer Welcome leader was one of my best MU memories. I was at work in my little cubicle in the Registrar’s Office and just started crying immediately, which was only a little embarrassing. It had been my dream since I was about 10 years old to be a Summer Welcome leader, so that moment was pretty surreal.
KING CANDIDATES
Mark Bremer
Affiliation: Missouri Students Association
Hometown: Springfield, Missouri
Major: Health Sciences
Plans after graduation: Still deciding between graduate school — looking into master’s in health administration programs — or seeking employment in the health care industry somewhere.
Best memory of MU: Sitting under the columns late at night with friends watching Jesse Hall under the moonlight.
Derrek Hardy
Affiliation: Alumni Association Student Board
Hometown: Browning, Missouri
Major: Dual major in Agricultural Education and Hospitality Management
Plans after graduation: I plan to work for an agricultural-related company within the marketing department to aid with the promotion, planning and execution of events/conferences for the company.
Best memory of MU: When my family was chosen to be the Legacy Family by the Mizzou Alumni Association during Family Weekend in 2018. I am a Mizzou legacy student with my mom, grandma and multiple aunts and uncles graduating from here. We got to share our Mizzou legacy story with others and talk about the wonderful impact this university has had on our family over the years.
Alex Hackworth
Affiliation: Phi Sigma Pi National Honor Fraternity
Hometown: Ballwin, Missouri
Major: Biology and Psychology
Plans after graduation: I plan to volunteer with the Peace Corps and attend law school upon my return to the U.S. The people I’ve met throughout my time at Mizzou, and the opportunities Mizzou gave me to interact with the government at the state and federal level encourages me to make meaningful use of my future law degree through advocacy, consulting and policy work in Washington, D.C.
Best memory of MU: I happen to share one of my best memories with a couple of my best friends. We spent the summer after our first year in Columbia working, having fun and (barely) growing up. The peak of that summer was when we were on top of Jesse Hall and saw a 360-degree view of our beautiful campus and city. Now, before you get me expelled, we were invited by a friend who had been testing the floodlights on the roof to turn Jesse’s dome gold after a Tiger win. it’s surreal to think that I’ve touched the dome even to this day… If only the steam tunnels had floodlights that needed to be tested.
Clayton Johnson
Affiliation: Marching Mizzou
Hometown: Sikeston, Missouri
Major: Health Sciences
Plans after graduation: Nursing school
Best memory of MU: Performing during my very first pregame performance with Marching Mizzou. The feeling of being a member of such an amazing ensemble while cheering on the Tigers was just breathtaking.
Devon Bennett
Affiliation: Involvement Ambassadors
Hometown: Salisbury
Major: Health Sciences with minors in Psychology and Human Development and Family Science
Plans after graduation: Take a gap year to work on a college campus before applying to get a master’s degree to work in student affairs on a college campus.
Best memory of MU: My time at Mizzou will be memorable because of all the involvement opportunities that I received on campus. I have been so lucky to be able to meet so many people, gain great transferable skills and influence other students due to all the organizations I have gotten to participate over my time here at Mizzou. Get out and get involved.