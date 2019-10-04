Homecoming Royalty

Members of the 2019 Homecoming royalty court pose on the Francis Quadrangle near Jesse Hall. 

 Courtesy of Anne Tenkhoff

QUEEN CANDIDATES

Madison Stemmler

Affiliation: Kappa Kappa Gamma

Hometown: Eureka

Major: Strategic Communications

Plans after graduation: I’m convinced that nobody loves their major as much as I do, so I’m definitely planning to remain in Strategic Communications. I’d love to work in an agency as a strategist somewhere, but I’m still figuring everything out. I caught the wanderlust bug early in life, so I’m hoping I’ll end up working abroad at some point. Who knows what’s in store? That’s the beauty of it.

Best memory of MU: This is a tough question because it’s difficult to pinpoint a specific memory. From Tiger Walk freshman year, to winning Homecoming and Greek Week, to studying abroad, I’ve been blessed with opportunity here. The memories that will last after graduation, though, will be of the people I’ve met here. I would not be who I am today if it weren’t for professors who took interest in me and the friends who challenged me to be my best. It’s truly the best part about the Mizzou community.

Michaela Thomson

Affiliation: Honors Ambassadors Programming Board

Hometown: Jefferson City

Major: Biochemistry

Plans after graduation: I’m currently in the process of applying to medical school to pursue my dreams of becoming a physician. I would love to go to the MU Medical School and work directly with women’s and children’s health.

Best memory of MU: I think one of my favorite memories/traditions at Mizzou was jumping in the fountain each night with my Summer Welcome groups. Being a mentor to each of my Summer Welcome students, as well as passing on knowledge and being an advocate, was such an amazing experience. Jumping in the fountain with them was a way of welcoming them to Mizzou and all of the traditions and opportunities that make MU truly so unique.

Niki Mitchem

Affiliation: Kappa Alpha Theta

Hometown: St. Joseph

Major: Secondary English education

Plans after graduation: I hope to find a job teaching high school English language arts in the Kansas City area. I’d love to be involved as a dance team coach and work to further my education with a master’s in English. Eventually, I hope to gain an Ed.D. and move into administration.

Best memory of MU: Outside of the magic of this Homecoming season, I was so honored to be a part of Mizzou’s 92nd annual Tap Day ceremony this past spring. Being tapped into Omicron Delta Kappa and participating in another one of Mizzou’s long-standing traditions was truly an honor I will never forget.

Bri Dinwiddie

Affiliation: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated

Hometown: Belleville, Illinois

Major: Sociology

Plans after graduation: I plan to immediately pursue a master’s in social work. My end goal in life is to study law and eventually become a lawyer — there is no rush though.

Best Memory of MU: It may sound like a very generic answer, but I think that all of the relationships that I have fostered is what stands out most to me. I always tell people that Mizzou gave me the opportunity to meet amazing people and have great experiences, and I do not believe another university would have given me the same. I have been placed in rooms with some outstanding individuals, and I am extremely grateful for this experience.

Catherine Hoffman

Affiliation: Young Life

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Major: Documentary Journalism with a Black Studies minor

Plans after graduation: As far as a city goes, I’m staying pretty open, but I know that I would love to do video storytelling for a nonprofit or a church. I’m passionate about telling people’s stories in a way that builds empathy and connections.

Best memory of MU: I think that the moment I got the call that I was going to be a Summer Welcome leader was one of my best MU memories. I was at work in my little cubicle in the Registrar’s Office and just started crying immediately, which was only a little embarrassing. It had been my dream since I was about 10 years old to be a Summer Welcome leader, so that moment was pretty surreal.

KING CANDIDATES

Mark Bremer

Affiliation: Missouri Students Association

Hometown: Springfield, Missouri

Major: Health Sciences

Plans after graduation: Still deciding between graduate school — looking into master’s in health administration programs — or seeking employment in the health care industry somewhere.

Best memory of MU: Sitting under the columns late at night with friends watching Jesse Hall under the moonlight.

Derrek Hardy

Affiliation: Alumni Association Student Board

Hometown: Browning, Missouri

Major: Dual major in Agricultural Education and Hospitality Management

Plans after graduation: I plan to work for an agricultural-related company within the marketing department to aid with the promotion, planning and execution of events/conferences for the company.

Best memory of MU: When my family was chosen to be the Legacy Family by the Mizzou Alumni Association during Family Weekend in 2018. I am a Mizzou legacy student with my mom, grandma and multiple aunts and uncles graduating from here. We got to share our Mizzou legacy story with others and talk about the wonderful impact this university has had on our family over the years.

Alex Hackworth

Affiliation: Phi Sigma Pi National Honor Fraternity

Hometown: Ballwin, Missouri

Major: Biology and Psychology

Plans after graduation: I plan to volunteer with the Peace Corps and attend law school upon my return to the U.S. The people I’ve met throughout my time at Mizzou, and the opportunities Mizzou gave me to interact with the government at the state and federal level encourages me to make meaningful use of my future law degree through advocacy, consulting and policy work in Washington, D.C.

Best memory of MU: I happen to share one of my best memories with a couple of my best friends. We spent the summer after our first year in Columbia working, having fun and (barely) growing up. The peak of that summer was when we were on top of Jesse Hall and saw a 360-degree view of our beautiful campus and city. Now, before you get me expelled, we were invited by a friend who had been testing the floodlights on the roof to turn Jesse’s dome gold after a Tiger win. it’s surreal to think that I’ve touched the dome even to this day… If only the steam tunnels had floodlights that needed to be tested.

Clayton Johnson

Affiliation: Marching Mizzou

Hometown: Sikeston, Missouri

Major: Health Sciences

Plans after graduation: Nursing school

Best memory of MU: Performing during my very first pregame performance with Marching Mizzou. The feeling of being a member of such an amazing ensemble while cheering on the Tigers was just breathtaking.

Devon Bennett

Affiliation: Involvement Ambassadors

Hometown: Salisbury

Major: Health Sciences with minors in Psychology and Human Development and Family Science

Plans after graduation: Take a gap year to work on a college campus before applying to get a master’s degree to work in student affairs on a college campus.

Best memory of MU: My time at Mizzou will be memorable because of all the involvement opportunities that I received on campus. I have been so lucky to be able to meet so many people, gain great transferable skills and influence other students due to all the organizations I have gotten to participate over my time here at Mizzou. Get out and get involved.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, Fall 2019 Studying design Reach me at hannahkirchwehm@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.