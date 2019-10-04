This Homecoming game will be the last one for the MU players who will graduate after the season ends.
Here is a list of players who are setting foot on Faurot Field for one last Homecoming:
DeMarkus Acy is a senior defensive back from Dallas, Texas, majoring in Parks, Recreation and Tourism. He played in 11 games as a true freshman during his first season in 2016. Acy reached his career high in single-game tackles with nine as a sophomore, and finished that season ranked fifth on the team with 48 tackles. Last year, he was a second-team All-SEC player and one of the top corners in the conference. He ranked second on the team and seventh in the SEC in tackles.
Tucker McCann is an art major and a senior from O'Fallon, Illinois. Even as a freshman, he was the Tigers' primary place-kicker, scoring his first field goal in the season opener. One of McCann's career highlights came during his sophomore year when his field goal with only 5 seconds left, which gave MU a 48-45 victory. He finished last year with 123 points, which ranked second in the SEC and eighth in the nation. As a senior, McCann has added the team's punting duties.
Cale Garrett is an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Kearney and is a linebacker. He played in all 12 games of the 2016 season as a true freshman. As a sophomore, he was a full-time starter and led the team with 105 stops, which also ranked him seventh in the SEC. Last season, he was named a first-team All-SEC player by Pro Football Focus and a second-team All-SEC linebacker by the league coaches. Garrett also recorded his career-best in tackles last year, with 112.
Yasir Durant, a senior offensive lineman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is a Parks, Recreation and Sport major. He transferred to MU in 2017 and became a starter in his fourth game as a Tiger, a position he held throughout the season. Last year, he started all 13 games.
Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms is a Parks, Recreation and Tourism major, and a senior offensive lineman from East St. Louis, Illinois. He played in every game in the 2016 season as a true freshman, and started every game as a sophomore. As a junior in 2018, he was a first-team All-Conference selection by the Associated Press, making him the first Tiger offensive lineman to be named first-team all-SEC since 2013.
Ronnel Parkins is a General Studies major and a redshirt senior from St. Louis who plays on MU's defensive line. Perkins started four games in the 2016 season but played in all of them. During his freshman year, he recorded a career high of eight tackles in one game. As a sophomore, he played in 10 games and started twice. During the 2018 season, he finished the Liberty Bowl with five tackles, his season best, and started in three of the 13 games he played.
Justin Smith is a General Studies major and a redshirt senior wide receiver from Dublin, Georgia. He played in MU's SEC opener against Georgia as a freshman in the 2016 season, seeing action in three games early in the year. He was injured during the 2017 season, but came back in 2018, and he played the season-opener against UT Martin.
Johnathon Johnson is a redshirt senior wide receiver from Memphis, Tennessee, majoring in General Studies. In 2016, he ranked as the fourth-best MU freshman receiver in history with 435 receiving yards on the season. As a sophomore, Johnson's performance was even better with six touchdowns and 41 receptions, and his best was yet to come — in his junior year, he had 59 receptions for 737 yards.
Richaud Floyd is a redshirt senior defensive back and return specialist from Gulfport, Mississippi, majoring in General Studies. In the 2017 season, he became one of the SEC's most potent punt returners and scored a touchdown during the Homecoming game against Idaho. In his junior year, he only played six games due to an injury. However, he played in the Liberty Bowl against Oklahoma State.
Jacob Trump is an Agricultural Systems Management major and a redshirt senior linebacker from Kahoka, Missouri. In 2016, he played six games as a freshman, but suffered an injury after two games as a sophomore. When Trump came back in 2018, he played in every game and earned praise from the coaches for his leadership and excellence on and off the field. He was named to the 2018 SEC Academic Honor Roll.
Joe Hoy is a Health Science major and a redshirt senior linebacker from Wauconda, Illinois. Although he didn't play in 2016, Hoy became an important player for the Tigers' defense on the scout team in both 2017 and 2018.
Thomas Grossman is a Business Administration major and a redshirt senior offensive lineman from St. Louis. He debuted for MU in 2016 against Delaware State. As a sophomore, he was named the Tigers' offensive scout player of the year. Grossman earned a spot on the 2017 SEC Academic Honor Roll and also made the Academic Honor Roll in 2018.
Jonah Dubinski is a redshirt senior offensive lineman and a Political Science major playing in his hometown of Columbia. He played in seven games as a freshman, and started in the last two. As a sophomore, he played seven games as well. In the 2017 season, he was a part of an MU offense that ranked first in the SEC. In the 2018, he saw action in all 13 games.
Tyrell Jacobs is majoring in Health Science and is a redshirt senior defensive lineman from Kenner, Louisiana. In 2016, he played in the game against Delaware State, when he recorded a tackle. As a sophomore, he played in two games, both MU victories. During the 2018 season, Jacobs played three games, recording tackles against UT Martin and Arkansas.
Jonathan Nance is an Educational and Counseling Psychology graduate student from Perkinston, Mississippi, who plays wide receiver. He is one of the four graduate students who is playing a Homecoming game at MU for the first and last time this year. Nance transferred from the University of Arkansas, where he led the team in receptions in 2017.
Kelly Bryant is an Educational and Counseling Psychology graduate student from Calhoun Falls, South Carolina, and a quarterback. He transferred from Clemson University, where he helped lead his team to the College Football Playoffs in 2017. Bryant, who won the starting quarterback job at Missouri this season, holds the Clemson record for most wins by a first-year starting quarterback, with 12.
Khalil Oliver is a Public Health graduate student from Meridian, Idaho, who plays in MU's secondary. He transferred to Mizzou from the University of Oregon in 2018 and played all 13 games that season, starting in five of them. While in Oregon, he played in a total of 25 games in 2015 and 2016, but was injured in 2017 after the first game of the season.
Franklin Agbasimere is an Economics graduate student from Lagos, Nigeria, who plays as a defensive lineman. He played as a redshirt in 2016. As a sophomore, Agbasimere played in four games and made his first tackle against Idaho. In the 2018 season, he appeared in seven games and made two tackles.