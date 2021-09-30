The last time there was a showdown between Missouri and the University of North Texas was Sept. 2, 1995.
That game marked Missouri’s first home win for the football program since 1993, with a 28-7 victory over North Texas.
Brock Olivo, the sophomore tailback at the time, rushed over 260 yards during the game.
“We’d gone from this just horrendous omniturf surface and switched from that to natural grass, so everyone was excited about that,” he recalled.
That game was the first home game on natural grass for Missouri since 1984, and it drew over 47,000 fans to Faurot Field.
The 1995 game was the one meetup between Missouri and North Texas before this year’s Oct. 9 Homecoming game. This year, Missouri must deal with the expectations of winning the game for Homecoming, along with the pressure to secure another win over North Texas.
It is also a chance for North Texas to play against a major SEC school. Although some, like MU sophomore and sports journalism major Nick Winkelman, don’t expect North Texas to pull off a victory, an upset would be a major break for them.
“It’s our Homecoming game, so that creates some pressure to win. You don’t want to be the team to lose your Homecoming game,” Winkelman said.
But Olivo said Missouri should approach North Texas the same way they would any team.
“When the game starts, all of the back stories ... as a past player I can attest you don’t think about that stuff at all,” he said.
Olivo admitted there is pressure when playing for Homecoming, especially when it comes to “not letting down alumni and past players.” But the celebrations “got me fired up throughout the week” while he was preparing for the game, he said.
“There’s no greater satisfaction and sense of pride [than playing for the Missouri Tigers]," he said.