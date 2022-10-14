After canceling the Homecoming Step Show in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic, The National Pan-Hellenic Council organizations are gearing up this year.
On Oct. 21, MU’s Historical African American fraternities and sororities, nicknamed the “Divine Nine” (D9), will compete for the best skits, strolls and step routines. Dance team FYE will also be in attendance that night.
“I feel that the step show is a way to showcase how much time and effort we put into everything we do and show why Zeta Alpha will always be on top,” said Elijah Hudson-Moore of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.
The annual step show has been an important event for the Black Mizzou community for over seven years. The show provides Black students with a sense of representation and connection to stepping history that dates back to early years of slavery.
In 1739, a group of 20 enslaved people organized a rebellion near Stono River in South Carolina. The group used drums to make noise as they marched, attracting a larger crowd of enslaved people who joined the revolution.
The usage and right to own a drum was outlawed in an attempt to eliminate this kind of communication, which became known as “stepping.”
In the early 1900s, Black Greek organizations changed the way stepping is seen today. It is now used to give tribute to historical Greek organizations and celebrate initiations into the Greek world.
MU’s first annual Homecoming Step Show was held at the Missouri Theatre on October 24, 2014. Since then, previous winners over the years include the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., FYE Dance Team, and the latest: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.
“Our chapter has a rich history in step shows and marches, and I want to keep it alive for the history,” said Isaiah Massey of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.
Every year, a theme is voted on by the participants. Older themes have centered around Halloween, a carnival and movies.
The National Pan-Hellenic Council Executive Board decided that this year’s universal theme is album covers.
“We are looking over previous step shows our prophytes — an older member of NPHC — have performed in and asking them for some clarity of precision, new marches and marches to bring back from years past,” Massey said.
Though there is no audition process to decide who performs, all members of the active chapters on campus spend hours perfecting their performances.
Due to their current absence from Mizzou’s Black Greek Yard, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Phi Beta Alpha Fraternity Inc. and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will not be performing this year.
The men of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. are still present but will not participate.