The 10 MU Homecoming Royalty candidates represent a variety of campus organizations.
Camden Stuart — Kappa Sigma
Campus affiliations: Kappa Sigma
Hometown: Moberly
Major: Business administration
Post-grad plans: Work for AT&T in Dallas
Main MU takeaway or special memory: When we were rechartering Kappa Sigma freshman year we would have our meetings in the lobby of a dorm and then we would all go to plaza together for family dinner.
If you were a squirrel on MU campus, where would your designated 'spot' be? On top of the fountain right outside of the student center.
Catherine Corley — Pi Beta Phi
Campus affiliations: Pi Beta Phi
Hometown: Leawood, Kansas
Major: Accountancy with Spanish minor
Post-grad plans: I will be staying at Mizzou for another year to complete my master’s in accountancy degree
Main MU takeaway or special memory: A special Mizzou memory of mine would be walking on the field during halftime of the 2021 Homecoming Football game with my two fellow tri-directors, Jackson and Jenna. It was incredible feeling to be cheered on by the Mizzou community after a successful Homecoming 2021.
If you were a squirrel on MU campus, where would your designated 'spot' be? My designated spot-on campus would be Cornell Hall. I have spent a tremendous amount of time there!
Cole Stringer — Delta Chi
Campus affiliations: Delta Chi, IFC VP of Inclusion and Brotherhood
Hometown: Cassville
Major: Strategic communications
Post-grad plans: I plan on working in corporate marketing.
Main MU takeaway or special memory: One of my favorite memories at Mizzou is becoming the IFC VP (Interfraterity Council vice president) of Inclusion and Brotherhood because it allowed me to advocate and connect with my own community and others on campus.
If you were a squirrel on MU campus, where would your designated 'spot' be? My designated spot would easily be the grassy areas around the J-School!
Daniella Reyes — Involvement Ambassadors
Campus affiliations: Involvement Ambassadors (sponsoring org), Alpha Delta Pi, Student Success Center Ambassador, Peer Relations Laboratory, Arts Sciences and Humanities Scholars Program, Mizzou Honors College
Hometown: Chicago
Major: Communication, psychology
Post-grad plans: Find a marketing/public relations job back in Chicago
Main MU takeaway or special memory: The Homecoming 2021 season with my sorority, Alpha Delta Pi, is without a doubt one of my most cherished times at Mizzou. We spent A LOT of long nights working because we were all so passionate about what we were doing. But it was the little moments in between, like being sung happy birthday as I painted the float the night before the parade, or when time spent working on house decs turned into impromptu basement dance parties, that made all those hours worth it. I made some of my best friends and memories to this day during those weeks. And to top it all off, it ended in an exciting win for us and Delta Chi!
If you were a squirrel on MU campus, where would your designated 'spot' be? Peace Park!
Greg Pierson — Sigma Phi Epsilon
Campus affiliations: Sigma Phi Epsilon, Interfraternity Council, Cornell Leadership Program
Hometown: St. Louis
Major: Business and Political Science
Post-grad plans: After graduation I hope to work in business consulting.
Main MU takeaway or special memory: My biggest takeaway from my time at Mizzou is that getting out of your comfort zone is the only way to grow. It's really important to get involved and surround yourself with people who push you to be your best.
If you were a squirrel on MU campus, where would your designated 'spot' be? If I were a squirrel, I would spend all day hanging out at the Columns with a great view of Jesse.
Jacob Hall — Tour Team
Campus affiliations: Tour Team, Greek Week Steering Committee, RAMS Steering Committee, Summer Welcome, Chancellors Standing Committee on Student Accountability and Veritas.
Hometown: Marshall
Major: Agriculture
Post-grad plans: Work in vocational ministry
Main MU takeaway or special memory: Everything is a learning opportunity, both inside and outside of the classroom. Failures and successes both contribute to the person that you will become post college. Therefore, it is always important to view each day as a new opportunity to grow as a person.
If you were a squirrel on MU campus, where would your designated 'spot' be? I would go to Speakers Circle on a busy day. There is plenty of free food and usually some fun stuff to watch.
Jeremiah Jordan — Black Collegiate Network
Campus affiliations: Executive advisor and former president of Black Collegiate Network (sponsoring org), president and founder of Sexual Education and Advocacy at Mizzou, president of Stay Calm, Asian American Association, Mixed at Mizzou, United Ambassadors, Fighting Pretty Mizzou, former Summer Welcome leader, former tour guide, former VP of Mizzou Student Suicide Prevention Coalition
Hometown: Aurora, Colorado
Major: Psychology major with minors in women and gender studies and economics
Post-grad plans: Just bought a van with my partner to go on a three-to-four- month national park road trip (western United States) starting in January after graduation in December. Then, I will — hopefully — start grad school at Mizzou to get my master's degree in counseling psychology.
Main MU takeaway or special memory: My absolute biggest takeaway from Mizzou is connections. Meeting people, getting outside of your comfort zone and establishing relationships is the key to success, in my opinion. It's not about what you know; it's about who you know.
If you were a squirrel on MU campus, where would your designated 'spot' be? If I were a squirrel on campus my designated "spot" would definitely be the walkway between the Quad and the three-way stop at Domino's. There's so much foot traffic there between downtown and the Quad, I would be bound to get drops of food nearly every day.
Jordan Walters — Alumni Association Student Board
Campus affiliations: Alumni Association Student Board, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Walton Scholars, Residential Life, Trulaske College of Business Study Abroad and Mortar Board
Hometown: Dallas
Major: Business administration-marketing, entrepreneurship minor and data analytics certificate
Post-grad plans: Full-time job in marketing
Main MU takeaway or special memory: My favorite Mizzou memory was going abroad to Bergamo, Italy this past summer! It was a wonderful time getting to experience a different culture and create lasting friendships with the Italian students. Aside from that, I have loved all of the NPHC probates, step shows, and yard shows!
If you were a squirrel on MU campus, where would your designated 'spot' be? Definitely Carnahan Quad, which is the quad outside of Cornell!
Kristen Galler — Transfer Experience and Advising Mentors
Campus affiliations: Transfer Experience and Advising Mentors (T.E.A.M.), Summer Welcome and Tour Team
Hometown: Imperial
Major: Elementary education
Post-grad plans: I will begin my teaching career in an elementary school while also pursuing a master's in counseling psychology.
Main MU takeaway or special memory: I learned so much about myself and the world during my time at Mizzou. My biggest takeaway from my time at Mizzou is to believe in the power of my voice and the power that those around me have in their voices. It only takes one person speaking up to spark a change.
The special memories that I have made during my time at Mizzou all revolve around the friendships I have made. I have met some of my best friends through being a Summer Welcome leader and executive member of T.E.A.M.! I know the friendships we have all formed will be ones we carry with us for a long time. I could not be prouder to call them my friends. I am so excited to see where they go after graduation, the opportunities they have, and to cheer them on as they change the world.
If you were a squirrel on MU campus, where would your designated 'spot' be? If I were a squirrel on MU's campus my designated 'spot' would be on Lowry Mall in front of the Transfer Center and Memorial Union with Jesse in sight.
Megan Ciaramitaro — Alpha Chi Omega
Campus affiliations: Alpha Chi Omega, Tour Team, Omicron Delta Kappa Leadership Honor Society, Phi Alpha Delta Pre-Law Fraternity
Hometown: St. Louis
Major: Political science and history with minors in criminal and juvenile justice and psychology
Post-grad plans: I will be going to law school and then, hopefully, working for a non-profit that works on reforming the criminal justice system.
Main MU takeaway or special memory: The thing I love about Mizzou is the endless amounts of ways to get involved and grow into a person you’re proud to be. Mizzou has pushed me to become a more grateful and confident version of myself. Now, I have so many great friendships and memories all thanks to Mizzou and the community of people here.
If you were a squirrel on MU campus, where would your designated 'spot' be? Ellis Library