Not all football players have the same path to success. Not even teammates from the same high school, like former Saint Louis University High School teammates Trent Weaver and Isaac Thompson.
Weaver, a Vanderbilt offensive lineman and Thompson, a Missouri defensive back, will be on opposing sidelines in the annual Missouri Homecoming football game.
According to SLU Head Coach Adam Cruz, who was an assistant coach when the players were in high school, Thompson was a guy they knew about before he arrived.
Then, as a freshman, Thompson started as a defensive back. As a sophomore, he took over the starting running back position .
His versatility was crucial in a game his senior year against Chaminade.
With the score knotted up at 14, Thompson returned a kickoff 45 yards and ran a touchdown in from 55 yards out on the next play to give SLU the lead.
Chaminade scored, but Thompson blocked the game-tying extra point by leaping over the long snapper. He broke up a key pass on the next defensive series with SLU up eight points.
Unfortunately for Thompson, the jump ball win would be his last play at SLU, as he tore his ACL on that play. Nonetheless, those four plays helped SLU get its first win over Chaminade in nine years.
“Isaac’s a great kid,” Cruz said. “I don’t think people really saw how hard [he] worked to get where he’s at.”
Both Thompson and Weaver played with Offensive Guard Joey Lansing for two years at SLU. Lansing, another Division l player for SLU, played next to Weaver on the offensive line.
“At first [Trent] comes off as a little bit quiet, but once you get to know him, he’s really a good guy,” said Lansing. “[Isaac] was always the life of the locker room. When it got tough he was always a good guy to have around.”
Cruz said Weaver and Thompson were very different, but both were role models for the younger players.
“Isaac was a captain as a senior; Trent is more of a quiet guy,” Cruz said. “We started a sophomore and a junior (on the left side of the offensive line), and so I just remember Trent and Joey being good role models for those guys.”
Lansing said Weaver was always calm and collected during games, but in a game against Trinity during their senior year, that changed.
“I remember we were on the goal line, and we ended up running it behind us and we ended up scoring,” Lansing said. “Seeing his level of excitement and his joy was probably one of my favorite memories of us.”
SLU has many former players who play college football, but Cruz said it never gets any less special to see his players play in college.
“Whether it’s Trent having to sit out his sophomore year or Isaac with the injuries he’s dealt with, it’s so cool that these kids that dealt with adversity get to play on Saturdays and do the things they love,” Cruz said.