Top row, from left to right: Jack Abraham, Barrett Bannister, Kibet Chepyator, Xavier Delgado and Tauskie Dove.

Second row, from left to right: Javon Foster, Bobby Lawrence, Nathaniel Peat, Zeke Powell and Cody Schrader.

Third row, from left to right: Richard Taylor, Hyrin White, Connor Wood, Chad Bailey, DJ Coleman and Realus George, Jr.

Fourth row, from left to right: Chad Hicks, Tyrone Hopper, Trajan Jeffcoat, Josh Landry and Martez Manuel.

Fifth row, from left to right: Isaiah McGuire, Devin Nicholson, Darius Robinson, Jake Hoffman and Sean Koetting.