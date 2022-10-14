The Homecoming Talent Show is a long-running tradition at MU.
This year, Jesse Hall Auditorium will see three nights of performances starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 17-19.
The event allows students to demonstrate their talents in front of a live audience. Fraternities and sororities are paired up to write, direct and perform.
A Homecoming act can be a solo, musical medley, instrumental performance or other talent approved by the talent committee. Solo acts are performed between the group Homecoming acts.
Karsen Idelman, the organizer of the talent show for this year, estimates that each day of the event will involve 1,500 students.
“It’s a fun and engaging event,” Idelman said.
The theme this year is cartoons, which must be apparent in the performance.
Trevor Lerit, social media chair of Alpha Gamma Sigma, said each fraternity and sorority pairing also has a sub-theme they must use as the basis for their performance, as well as other Homecoming festivities.
“Our theme is Mickey Mouse,” Lerit said. “So our skit is going to be centered around Mickey Mouse and the gang.”
The pairings rehearse for months to polish the performance.
“We practice three to four times a week for an hour or two, running through our lines, practicing time cues to make sure that everything looks right,” Lerit said.
“I think the talent show is a great way to show the Greek community coming together, especially for Homecoming.”
Lerit says it’s important to entertain the MU alumni, as well as showcase the students’ talent and competitive spirit.
Each skit is roughly 10 minutes, and a panel of judges scores the performances and decides the winner.