Homecoming in Columbia is almost like Christmas for businesses. It brings parades, alumni, and most of all, customers.
Among the downtown favorites — all located on Ninth Street — are Shakespeare’s Pizza, Bud’s Classic BBQ and Campus Bar and Grill. Here is a rundown:
Shakespeare’s Pizza
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; bar open later all week
225 S. Ninth St.
573-449-2454
“We make a lot of pizzas during this time,” said Tony Epstein, general manager at the downtown Shakespeare’s Pizza. “We’re so busy that we don’t really need to have deals to bring in business.”
COVID-19 impacted businesses in the recent years, Shakespeare’s included, Epstein said.
“During 2020, health code limitations did stop us from having good business, but last year and this year it picked up extremely, and we’re expecting the same turnout as last year around Homecoming.”
They bring in extra workers to have the work flow as smooth as possible, he said.
“We’re very grateful for the alumni coming back in; it’s very busy but also very fun for us. So thank you,” he added.
Bud’s Classic BBQ
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday an Saturday
304 S. Ninth St.
573-777-1177
Bud’s Classic BBQ focuses on connections made between people, Jason Paetzold said.
“BBQ is more than a menu,” he said. “It’s community, it’s family and friends sitting together, regaining the lost sense of connection.”
Bud’s opened last fall on Ninth Street, offering a fusion of Mexican and craft barbecue cooked over a wood fire.
“It was actually perfect timing. There was a lot of pent-up demand for opening,” Paetzold said. “The football players love it here.”
The restaurant makes its own cocktails in the bar and smokes meat over a fire.
“We burn through two cords of wood a week, Paetzold said.
Bud’s also has a student menu that is available all year, Paetzold said. “I remember how it was being a broke college student. I want them to enjoy the experience of the place without going broke.”
It’s on the Homecoming parade route, “so we leave our windows open for customers to be immersed in the experience,” he said.
Campus Bar and Grill
11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday
304 S. Ninth St.
573-817-0996
Macy Guevara has been a bartender at Campus Bar and Grill, also known as “B12” since August 2020.
“You bring your family and friends here and know it’s going to be a good time,” Guevara said.
The restaurant serves classic American food, including burgers, sandwiches, wraps, salads and appetizers.
The restaurant is busy around game days and family weekends with quite a few deals.
“We try to have more of an exciting time,” Guevara said. “Sometimes we do specials on the weekends and happy hours. It’s like a fun-busy because of all the different people.”