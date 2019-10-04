Homecoming at MU is an annual tradition that consists of many different clubs and organizations that come together to be involved in events and activities spread out over a few weeks.
These organizations participate in events such as the blood drive, the 5K, the parade and more. At MU there are different levels of involvement that any organization can participate in. Each club and organization that would like to participate decides on its level of involvement. These levels determine the various events and activities that the club or organization can be involved in.
The levels, starting at the lowest involvement, are Black and Gold, Columns, Truman and Traditions. All Interfraternity Council and Pan-Hellenic Association Greek chapters participate at the Traditions level. All residence halls compete in the Black and Gold level.
Non-Greek organizations are also a big part of Homecoming. The highest level these groups can compete in is the Truman level. For the Catholic Student Organization, which is competing at the Truman level, many of its members are also in Greek life and other organizations.
“Participating in the top level of Homecoming allows our members to show their love for Mizzou while also being able to show the joy and diverse interests and talents to the entire Mizzou family,” CSA large events coordinator Jefferson Daubitz said.
Marching Mizzou is carrying over its tradition of participating in the Black and Gold level for Homecoming.
“Being involved in homecoming is a way for us to show that we do more on campus than just play music and perform at football games,” said coordinator of special projects John Darrah.
Participating organizations are scored depending on involvement for each event. At the end, judges add up scores and announce winners for each level.