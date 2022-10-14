The Missourian's Homecoming special section takes you through the history of the rivalry between Missouri and Vanderbilt and different traditions from each institution.

The Tigers are returning after a bye week while the Commodores will come to Columbia following a game against last year’s national champion, Georgia.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.

This series features profiles on SEC's youngest head coaches, Eliah Drinkwitz and Clark Lee; two former St. Louis high school teammates who are now on opposing sidelines; and MU seniors who may be playing in their final Homecoming game at Faurot Field in a Missouri uniform.

Here's everything you need to know about the big football matchup on Oct. 22.

Mizzou football homecoming 2022

Plan your game day

What's not allowed in Memorial Stadium on game day

]
Download PDF Tailgating tips
Download PDF MU Homecoming parking

Who's on Faurot Field?

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you