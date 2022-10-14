The Missourian's Homecoming special section takes you through the history of the rivalry between Missouri and Vanderbilt and different traditions from each institution.

The Tigers are returning after a bye week while the Commodores will come to Columbia following a game against last year’s national champion, Georgia.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.

This series features profiles on SEC's youngest head coaches, Eliah Drinkwitz and Clark Lee; two former St. Louis high school teammates who are now on opposing sidelines; and MU seniors who may be playing in their final Homecoming game at Faurot Field in a Missouri uniform.

Here's everything you need to know about the big football matchup on Oct. 22.

Mizzou football homecoming 2022

Will the commodore finally tame the tiger? MU vs. Vanderbilt football preview Vanderbilt hopes to finally beat MU, a team already void of their previous top players, after years of many losses.

Plan your game day

Who's on Faurot Field?

Seniors prepare for Homecoming rematch against SEC foe Vanderbilt Get to know the Tigers before the homecoming game against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Two St. Louis high school teammates become college rivals on the field Two former high school teammates will have to play agaiinst each other in the Homecoming game.