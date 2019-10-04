The University of Mississippi and MU are the largest universities in their respective states, and both institutions have their fair share of famous alumni.
“I think the really cool part about notable Mizzou alumni is that we have so many in every sector,” said Charlie Koors, alumni and student programs coordinator for MU.
“Arts and culture would be an area that stands out the most in my mind. Oxford has long been a mecca for literary talent,” said Jim Urbanek, associate director of alumni affairs for Ole Miss.
Here’s a look at those well-known figures with ties to both institutions.
MU
Brad Pitt (didn’t graduate) — Actor and Academy Award winning actor for “12 Years a Slave.”
Jon Hamm — Actor and Emmy Award winning actor for “Mad Men.”
Chris Cooper — Actor and Academy Award winning actor for “Adaptation.”
Sheryl Crow — Multiple Grammy Award winning country music artist.
Tennessee Williams — Playwright in the American Theater Hall of Fame.
David Freese — Professional baseball player and winner of the World Series MVP Award.
Ole Miss
William Faulkner (didn’t graduate) — Nobel Prize winning writer.
John Grisham — Novelist and former member of the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Eli Manning — Quarterback in the NFL.
Michael Oher —Offensive tackle for the NFL and inspiration for the film "The Blind Side."