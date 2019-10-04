Much like MU, Homecoming at the University of Mississippi is an annual tradition.
For Ole Miss, Homecoming began as a weekend for alumni to return to campus.
In November 1924, it became centered around the football game after the Ole Miss Rebels defeated Mississippi College, according to the school’s official website.
The first Homecoming parade at Mississippi was believed to be in 1930.
Mississippi’s parade is on the Friday night before the Saturday football game and is followed by a pep rally.
Mississippi dedicates a whole week of events leading up to the football game.
This week of events and traditions includes selecting a queen and her court and Everybody’s Formal, which is a semi-formal attire dance for any student.
Other traditions include tailgating in The Grove, a Homecoming court meet and greet, free food and riding the mechanical mascot, Tony the Landshark.
Another annual tradition is the Distinguished Alumni Awards, where five new members are inducted into the Ole Miss Alumni Hall of Fame.
The 71st annual Miss University pageant finishes off the week of events. The winner of this pageant goes on to compete in the Miss Mississippi pageant during the summer.
This year, Mississippi is hosting Vanderbilt on Oct. 5 for its annual Homecoming game.