The ties between Missouri, Vanderbilt and football date back further than the tradition of Homecoming itself.
A long rivalry
Vanderbilt first visited Columbia in October 1895, falling 16-0 to the Tigers. Sixteen years later, the tradition of Homecoming was started by Chester Brewer in his first year as Missouri’s head coach.
Brewer would never see Missouri and Vanderbilt compete, since he departed the program in 1913. In fact, the two teams would only meet twice in the 20th century before beginning yearly contests when Missouri moved to the Southeastern Conference in 2012.
This would jumpstart a somewhat bi-annual tradition of Vanderbilt choosing Missouri as its Homecoming opponent with contests in 2013, 2015, 2019 and 2021.
This will be Vanderbilt’s second time as the Tigers’ Homecoming opponent, with the first meeting seeing a 24-14 victory for Missouri in 2014.
Vanderbilt traditions
The most notable difference between the events is the name of the celebration itself. Vanderbilt recognizes the weekend that invites alumni to come back and serve the campus community as “Reunion.”
Rather than inviting all alumni to return, Vanderbilt holds specific class reunions during the weekend on a five-year rotation schedule. In this year’s event, Vanderbilt will host a record 30 graduating classes in Nashville to make up for the COVID-19 pandemic cancellations of 2020 and 2021.
During Reunion, held this year from Oct. 6-9, student organizations welcome former members through weekend activities, according to Vanderbilt junior Shelby Dye. Many fraternities and sororities hold open houses, tailgates and brunches to allow current students to connect with alumni.
Over the years, students also began adding their own Homecoming events during Reunion weekend, with a formal Homecoming Committee established in the late 1990s. Headlining the weekend is Commodore Quake, a low-cost concert featuring rapper Flo Milli as this year’s performing act.
“I’m really excited about the [Commodore] Quake,” Dye said. “It should be a really good time.”
Shared traditions
While Homecoming parades similar to the one in downtown Columbia had previously been a part of Vanderbilt’s traditions, they were discontinued before the 2012 season. Other events include block parties, tailgates and the most recent addition, a blood drive similar to the one at Missouri.
“The tailgates are always super fun, especially when we get to invite alumni back,” Dye said.
Another tradition shared by the two institutions is the Homecoming step show, with the one at Vanderbilt known as Unity Step. These shows are a historically rooted display of percussive dance in African American culture, hosted by the fraternities and sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council across the United States.
A tradition that separates Vanderbilt from many of its peers is how students select their Homecoming court. Vanderbilt was one of the first universities to adopt a new distinction for royalty in 2005 known as the “Outstanding Senior” award, aiming to be inclusive to the LGBTQ student population.
In contrast, the king and queen titles are still awarded at Missouri today.
The Commodores return to Columbia to take on the Tigers in the Missouri Homecoming game Oct. 22.