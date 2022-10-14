Eliah Drinkwitz: Missouri
Eliah Drinkwitz enters his third season at the helm for Mizzou and is looking to improve his 11-12 start in Columbia.
Drinkwitz, 39, is the youngest head coach in the Southeastern Conference and has led the Tigers to bowl eligibility in his first two seasons.
Mizzou also just landed its highest rated recruiting class in program history according to 247sports, taking a major step toward Drinkwitz’s vision for Mizzou football.
The Tigers’ 2022 class is headlined by the top-ranked wide receiver in the nation, Luther Burden III from East St. Louis, Illinois.
Coach Drinkwitz envisions “a program that can consistently compete in the SEC East,” said Jack Soble, Missourian sports reporter. The Tigers have a long way to go before they are back on top of the East, which they last won in 2014.
The landscape of college football has changed with the transfer portal, conference realignment and name, image and likeness. Name, image and likeness (NIL) allows players to profit off their name through brand deals and endorsements. Drinkwitz supports players profiting off NIL and is a proponent of the transfer portal.
“He’s talked a handful of times how the transfer portal is one of the best ways to improve the roster with experienced talent,” said Kenny Van Doren, Missourian sports reporter.
While Drinkwitz said he is behind changes to the sport, he believes the values and traditions of college football must be upheld.
“The beauty of college football is the rivalries that we have,” Drinkwitz said. “I think it’s the shared traditions and pageantry of the game, and I think we’ve got to be careful that we don’t miss that or lose that in search of better TV contracts or better TV exposure.”
As an offensive-minded coach, Drinkwitz runs creative schemes and understands the importance of catching defenses off guard.
“Drinkwitz asks us not to film or take pictures at practice because he’s testing out new two-point plays and offensive schemes,” Van Doren said.
Clark Lea: Vanderbilt
The second youngest head coach in the SEC is Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea, who is entering his second season with the Commodores at just 40 years old.
Lea experienced the typical growing pains a coach has in the SEC, going 2-10 in 2021, but Vanderbilt appears to be turning a corner.
While Drinkwitz has an offensive background, Lea’s background is defense, spending three seasons as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator and making the College Football Playoff in 2018 and 2020.
Like Mizzou, Vanderbilt landed its highest rated recruiting class in program history this past cycle, a credit to Lea and his staff. Vanderbilt is home for Lea. The Nashville native played fullback for the Commodores from 2002-04.
Lea said he loves Vanderbilt football, and that rubs off on players like starting quarterback Mike Wright. Wright spoke highly about his head coach at SEC Media Days, recalling when Lea took the job at his alma mater.
“The first day he accepted the job he called every single one of the players on the team and had genuine conversations with them,” Wright said.
Lea spoke at SEC Media Days about his goals for Vanderbilt football.
“We are on a quest to be the best developmental program in the country. We believe firmly that if the earning potential of our players is greatest in their lifetime between the ages of 18 and 22 that we in our collective system have failed them completely,” he said.