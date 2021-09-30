Twenty-six MU seniors and fifth-year players will take the field for their last Homecoming game Oct. 9 on Faurot Field.
On the other side of the gridiron, North Texas and its seniors will seek to upset the Tigers on their home turf.
From Denton, Texas, the North Texas Mean Green came into the season with 10 seniors looking to improve on a 4-6 season and a loss against Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
They’ll travel to Columbia after playing conference rival, LA Tech, on Sept. 25.
The MU Tigers will host North Texas after traveling to play at Boston College on Sept. 25.
Missouri seniors
Information about the MU seniors is sourced from the MU Athletic Department and NCAA.
Name: Tyler Badie
Position: Running back
Hometown: New Orleans
After the graduation of starter Larry Roundtree, Tyler Badie will assume the starting role as the Tigers main running back. Selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2018, Badie, even though not the main player at his position, has had continuous success in the backfield throughout his career as a tiger. In 2019, Badie led the team in all-purpose yards with 928. He also led MU with 32 catches, posting 356 receiving yards with five touchdowns over the season.
Name: Simi Bakare
Position: Running back
Hometown: Round Rock, Texas
Behind Larry Roundtree and Tyler Badie in 2019, Bakare played in all 12 games as a sophomore carrying the ball eight times for 37 yards and was selected for the 2019 SEC Academic Honor Roll. In 2020, Bakare played in all 10 games and was again selected to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
Name: Barrett Banister
Position: Wide receiver
Hometown: Fayetteville, Arkansas
A three-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll selection, in 2020 Banister was one of six Tiger offensive players to record 27 receptions and 250 receiving yards. Banister also recorded eight multi-catch games in the season, including each of the last six games of the 2020 season.
Name: Joe Britton
Position: Linebacker
Hometown: Rogers, Arkansas
One of the Tiger linebackers and a special teams member, Britton played in the first three games of the 2020 season against Alabama, Tennessee and LSU. As a sophomore, Britton played in four games, seeing action on kickoffs and special teams.
Name: Kibet Chepyator
Position: Tight end
Hometown: Carol Steam, Illinois
A 2020 walk-on tight end, Chepyator utilizes his 6-foot-7 inch frame and speed to create space in the middle of the field. Chepyator was a multi-sport athlete at Glenbard North High School, also excelling in basketball.
Name: Case Cook
Position: Offensive line
Hometown: Clem, Georgia
Leading MU’s offensive line, team captain Case Cook has started 20 straight games and in 2020 played all 731 of Mizzou’s offensive snaps. As a junior, Cook was considered by analysts to be one of the best guards in the Southeastern Conference. As a sophomore, Cook earned a starting position on the 2019 offensive line.
Name: Akayleb Evans
Position: Defensive back
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
In the Tigers secondary, senior cornerback Akayleb Evans will be a crucial piece in the Missouri defense. Evans transferred from Tulsa University after three seasons with the Golden Hurricanes. In 2019, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after playing just 3 games in his junior season.
Name: Jatorian Hansford
Position: Defensive line
Hometown: Forsyth, Georgia
On the defensive line as a junior, Hansford saw action in five games, recording three tackles and a pass break up. As a sophomore, Hansford started three games, making 16 tackles, three quarterback pressures and a fumble recovery.
Name: Sean Koetting
Position: Kicker
Hometown: Columbia
As the primary holder for field goals and backup placekicker, Koetting played 11 games during the 2019 season. Against Southeast Missouri State, he had one kickoff for 65 yards and a touchback.
Name: Chance May
Position: Linebacker
Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri
Chance May made one appearance in the 2019 season at linebacker against Southeast Missouri State. May has been commended for his work ethic and contributions to the MU football program as part of the defensive scout team.
Name: Daniel Parker Jr.
Position: Tight end
Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri
As a true freshman Parker Jr. converted from defensive line to tight end in training camp, eventually appearing in 12 games at tight end and earning a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team. At tight end in 2019, Parker played in 12 games as a sophomore, starting in seven games, making 15 catches for 140 yards and showing himself to be the Tigers’ most talented run-block tight end.
Name: Zeke Powell
Position: Offensive line
Hometown: Georgiana, Alabama
This season, Powell will share time with Javon Taylor at right tackle. Powell transferred from Coffeyville Community College in 2020 and will join both Hyrin White, center Michael Maietti and guard Case Cook on the offensive line.
Name: Shawn Robinson
Position: Defensive back
Hometown: Saginaw, Texas
After sitting out his 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules, Robinson will join the Tigers secondary in 2021.A former four-star recruit at quarterback, Robinson started at Texas Christian University in 2018 completing 124-of-204 passes for 1,334 yards and nine touchdowns, before suffering a season ending shoulder injury. In 2020, Robinson started at quarterback in the Tigers’ season opener against Alabama. However, after losing the role to Connor Bazelak, Robinson switched to defense where he now plays safety.
Name: D’ionte “Boo” Smith
Position: Wide receiver
Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri
Smith joined the Tigers as a walk-on wide receiver. In his first season in 2020, Smith played in eight games, receiving eight passes for 65 yards and rushing once for nine yards. With explosive speed in the open field, he is a threat in both the pass and run games. In addition to football, Smith ran track and field.
Name: Hyrin White
Position: Offensive line
Hometown: Dallas
White will get the start at left tackle for the Tigers in 2021, after playing in 11 games during his sophomore season making two starts. As a sophomore, he played with an offensive line that allowed only 6.08 tackles for loss and 2.25 sacks per game.
These are the fifth-year Tigers:
Name: Akial Byers
Position: Defensive line
Hometown: Fayetteville, Arkansas
As a senior in 2020, Byers played in nine games, starting in four games and recorded 15 tackles with 2.5 for a loss. In 2019, he played in all 12 games making 18 tackles, with three for a loss and one sack. Byers will enter his fifth season as a Tiger, AC and will be on a defensive line rotation featuring fellow fifth-year seniors Kobie Whiteside and Chris Turner.
Name: Micah Wilson
Position: Wide receiver
Hometown: Tulsa
Wilson is another fifth-year senior returning for one last season as a Tiger. In 2020, he played in eight games, recording five catches for 81 yards and one touchdown. In 2019 as a redshirt junior, Wilson played in all 12 games and was selected to the SEC Academic Honor Roll. Against Tennessee that season, Wilson completed a flea flicker pass to Tyler Badie resulting in a 15-yard touchdown.
Name: Keke Chism
Position: Wide receiver
Hometown: Daingerfield, Texas
As a graduate student in 2020, Chism started in eight games, making a team high 35 catches for 458 yards and one touchdown. Chism in 2020 was also selected to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll. Chism began his collegiate career at Angelo State, where he was the team captain for his two final seasons, and was a first-team Lone Star Conference selection.
Name: Grant McKinniss
Position: Punter
Hometown: Findlay, Ohio
After spending four seasons at Kentucky, McKinniss transferred to MU as a senior in 2020. For the Tigers, he played in nine games, attempting 32 punts, with a season average of 42.8 yards and a season long of 66 yards. Before transferring to MU, McKinniss handled kickoffs for the Wildcats as a sophomore and junior. In every one of his four seasons at Kentucky, he was named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.
Name: Allie Green IV
Position: Defensive back
Hometown: Austin, Texas
After playing at Tulsa from 2017-2020, Allie Green IV transferred to MU and will join the Tigers’ secondary in 2021. Throughout his career for the Golden Hurricanes, Green IV played in 34 games, starting in 17 and recorded 88 career tackles and 10 pass break-ups.
Name: Blaze Alldredge
Position: Linebacker
Hometown: Kissimmee, Florida
Alldredge will join the 2021 MU linebacker unit after a remarkable career at Rice. At Rice, Alldredge was a two-time Conference-USA Coaches First-Team All-League selection and a three-time Conference-USA All-Academic selection. In 2019, Alldredge led Rice’s defense with 102 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.
Name: Dawson Downing
Position: Running back
Hometown: Mission, Kansas
A four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection, Downing will return for his fifth season as a Tiger. As a redshirt junior in 2019, Downing played in all 12 games, starting against Troy. In that season, Downing rushed the ball 40 times for 227 yards scoring one touchdown.
Name: Mason Pack
Position: Defensive back
Hometown: Springfield
In 2020, Pack played in 10 games recording six tackles. As a junior, Pack was a special teams contributor seeing his first in-game action against Southeast Missouri State.
Name: Chris Turner
Position: Defensive line
Hometown: Hammond, Louisiana
Joined by fellow graduate students Kobie Whiteside and Akial Byers, Turner will form a key part of the Tigers’ 2021 defensive front. In 2020, Turner played in 10 games recording seven tackles. As a junior in 2019, Turner played in 12 games, finishing with 22 tackles, two for a loss and two sacks.
Name: Michael Maietti
Position: Offensive line
Hometown: West Orange, New Jersey
The center of the MU offensive line, Maietti will lead a group of senior offensive linemen that include Hyrin White, Case Cook and Zeke Powell. Transferring from Rutgers in 2019, Maietti started in all 10 games in his first season for the Tigers. While at Rutgers, Maietti started every game of his redshirt sophomore and junior seasons, and started in nine games as a redshirt freshman.
Name: Kobie Whiteside
Position: Defensive line
Hometown: Houston
In 2019 as a junior, Kobie Whiteside became a presence on the defensive line for the Tigers. Recording 27 tackles and leading the team with 6.5 sacks, Whiteside solidified his place as a full-time starter. As a senior in 2020, Whiteside played in five games, making 12 tackles and one fumble recovery.
Some of the redshirt juniors may officially be seniors. They include: QB Jake Samsel, DL Trajan Jeffcoat, LB Chuck Hicks, LB Chad Bailey, Long Snapper Jake Hoffman, OL Steven Hardy, OL Richard Taylor, OL Bobby Lawrence, OL Connor Wood, OL Xavier Delgado, OL Javon Foster, TE Messiah Swinson, WR Tauskie Dove, DL Ben Key and DL Cannon York.
North Texas seniors
All information about North Texas’s seniors is sourced from the North Texas Athletic Department and NCAA.
Name: Caleb Colvin
Position: Defensive line
Hometown: Owasso, Oklahoma
After missing his 2017 season with a shoulder injury, Colvin transferred to North Texas in 2019, making 11 appearances, with three starts. In 2020, he made 16 tackles and recorded a quarterback hurry while appearing in all ten of the team’s games and starting in six.
At linebacker, Tyreke Davis was an honorable All-Conference USA selection in 2019 and a member of the team’s leadership council. He finished his season with 80 tackles, 14 for a loss, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery while starting in 11 games. In 2020, Davis made 34 tackles and recorded one sack in six starts.
A former UNLV rebel, Francis arrived at North Texas after opting out of the 2020 season. Throughout his career at UNLV, Francis played in 31 games, starting in seven at safety. In 2019, Francis finished sixth on the team in tackles, with a career high of 42.
Transferring from Abilene Christian University, Kameron Hill arrived at North Texas after averaging 0.67 sacks per game in his junior season, which ranked 34th in the FCS. As a junior, Hill was also named to the All-Southland Conference Third Team. In 2018, as a sophomore, Hill appeared in all 11 games, ranking seventh in the Southland Conference with 0.64 sacks per game.
After transferring from Harding University, Kyleb Howell appeared in all 12 games of the 2019 season for the Mean Green. In 2020, Howell recorded 30 tackles in nine appearances over the season.
Leading the Mean Green defense is 2020 First Team All-Conference USA selection and member of the Conference USA All-Academic team, Dion Novil. Novil began his senior season on the watchlist for the Bronko Nagurski and Outland Trophies, which are awarded every year to college football’s best defensive player and interior defensive lineman.
“He should be an all-conference player this year barring something bad like injury,” UNT radio analyst Hank Dickenson said. “He’s probably our best pro-prospect.”
Playing tight end for the Mean Green in 2020, Pirtle was selected as an honorable mention for All-Conference USA. While appearing in all 10 games, eight of them starts, Pirtle had 16 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown.
“Jason will play in the h-back slot and he’ll play in the tight end slot.” Dickenson said, “He’s been a very productive player and like most tight ends he’s smart, he knows what to do offensively, so as a senior he provides really good leadership.”
Playing in the secondary for the Mean Green, Makyle Sanders was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection, making 68 tackles, leading the team with 44 solo tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery while starting in all 10 games.
Dickenson said: “He’s done his job and then some and I think finally this year if this defense can get its nose pointed in the right direction and game one certainly made you feel like that, he has a chance to finish as an all-conference performer.”
For the offense, senior running back Deandre Torrey will look to follow his 2020 season, during which he was selected as an honorable mention All-Conference USA and rushed 113 times for 656 yards and six touchdowns. In 2018, Torrey was selected second team All-Conference USA running back, after finishing the season with 18 total touchdowns, 175 carries for 977 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.
Dickinson said Torrey is already “a top 10 running back of all time at North Texas,” and “if he stays healthy, Deandre Torrey at the end of the day will be one of the best offensive players in the history of North Texas.”