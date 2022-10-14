MU has a long and storied history with its Homecoming traditions, but its staple celebrations have far too often misrepresented its diverse student body. The new tri-directors are trying to change that.
This year’s tri-directors of the Steering Committee, Matthew Rothermich, Karsen Idelman and Chris Staley, understand that say they hold the responsibility of ensuring that the historical traditions of MU Homecoming Week reflect the diverse makeup of the campus’ current student body.
“That’s something we really try to focus on every year, making those traditions more inclusive... making sure that our events are accessible to everybody,” Idelman said.
As to how the Steering Committee is attempting to diversify MU’s traditions, Idelman says outreach is the key. She spoke about the process the outreach committee, which she oversees, goes through to get interested organizations involved in the Homecoming process.
“The outreach committee reaches out to literally every single organization on campus, inviting them to be a part of Homecoming.
Letting them know that it’s open to anyone,” Idelman said. “We do not discriminate when it comes to inviting organizations. Everybody is welcome.”
She said response rates to the outreach are generally high and the steering committee tries to provide proper instruction for participation in Homecoming events like the parade and royalty applications.
Kelly Wink, the president of the Mizzou Disability Coalition, a student-run organization that advocates for accessibility on campus, said that while she couldn’t recall a specific time this year when the Steering Committee reached out to MDC, the line of communication between them was healthy.
Wink said she was pleased that the Steering Committee has the information they need to make Homecoming properly accessible; however, she did mention some areas for improvement.
“Probably the biggest thing we’ve struggled with is captioning on videos and stuff that’s been released. I believe it’s getting better. But I know that’s been a big point of contention in the past,” Wink said.
The tri-directors also mentioned that they are working hard to ensure the sidewalks and paths needed to view campus decorations are compliant with ADA requirements for width and quality, although Wink expressed some doubt. She said that, for years, the sidewalks in Greektown have been subpar.
The Steering Committee also promised to provide special accommodations for campus decorations and the annual talent show, providing captioned video when possible and reserved seating at request.
To make the parade more accessible, the Steering Committee will be providing a sensory area for those who could feel overwhelmed to more comfortably view the parade route.
This is similar to services that places like Six Flags in St. Louis (which added a sensory room for its 2022 season), as well as sports teams, including the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Royals, have added in recent years.
“I think it’s fun to have because, especially with Homecoming, a lot of the events are very overwhelming, very loud, very in your face all the time,” Wink said. “It’s just going to make everyone a lot more comfortable.”
Beyond expanding established traditions to make them more accessible and diverse, the tri-directors noted new traditions as a way to make the week more inclusive.
The Dome Lighting, a new Homecoming tradition that started in 2021, will be free and open to all students and visitors.
“This year, we’ve had a lot more planning time together to get it all put together,” Rothermich said. “So we’re trying to find more ways to make that a bigger and better experience for everyone.”
The celebration Oct. 16 on Traditions Plaza, will have giveaways, food and a musical performance by a local band, the Brink. The directors hope that having more open events will provide an inclusive, diverse Homecoming experience.
Committee members say they understand there are barriers to entry in more traditional events like the parade or Decorate the District, but add that they are trying to knock down those walls.
For example, last year, the Steering Committee partnered with the Missouri Student Association to provide funding for organizations lacking the resources to participate in these celebrations, a partnership they hope to renew this year.
While the Steering Committee is satisfied with its actions to diversify MU’s Homecoming traditions, Staley said they know it won’t be perfect.
“Including everybody on campus isn’t going to happen overnight,” Staley said. “It’s a step-by-step process. So I feel like we’re just slowly making steps in the right direction.”