Customer places order at Biscuit Truck

Trent Coyle braves the cold for a hot bacon egg and cheese biscuit Feb. 28 from Ozark Mountain Biscuit Truck. The food truck will be part of the Taste of Columbia event in Greektown on Oct. 11. 

 Jenny Justus

Local food trucks are preparing for the Taste of Columbia event, which will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11 in Greektown. Taste of Columbia adds food to the viewing of campus decorations.

Vendors will include Big Daddy’s BBQ, The Big Cheeze, Dippin’ Dots, Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co. and Twisted Tacos.

Here’s a rundown:

The Big Cheeze: The Big Cheeze is now under new owners, but customers can still expect Big Cheeze classics, including the Pig Mac — a pulled pork sandwich with Swiss and pepper jack cheeses, mac ‘n cheese and caramelized onions.

Dippin’ Dots: The Dippin’ Dots truck will have its signature beaded ice cream available for purchase.

Big Daddy’s BBQ: Big Daddy’s BBQ serves Kansas City-style barbecue. It will have pulled pork sandwiches, brisket sandwiches, pulled pork nachos and more. Sides will include coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad and chips.

Twisted Tacos: The St. Louis-based restaurant will serve its signature lobster tacos and chicken bacon ranch tacos.

Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co.: The biscuit truck will stay true to its namesake with a menu that includes — but is not limited to — Cajun catfish and the Fredericks-Burger. The catfish comes with a kale slaw, pickled red onions and remoulade on a biscuit. The Fredericks-Burger comes with the choice of a beef or veggie patty with Vidalia onions, zucchini pickles and smoked cheddar.

  Community reporter, fall 2019

