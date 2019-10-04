Local food trucks are preparing for the Taste of Columbia event, which will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11 in Greektown. Taste of Columbia adds food to the viewing of campus decorations.
Vendors will include Big Daddy’s BBQ, The Big Cheeze, Dippin’ Dots, Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co. and Twisted Tacos.
Here’s a rundown:
The Big Cheeze: The Big Cheeze is now under new owners, but customers can still expect Big Cheeze classics, including the Pig Mac — a pulled pork sandwich with Swiss and pepper jack cheeses, mac ‘n cheese and caramelized onions.
Dippin’ Dots: The Dippin’ Dots truck will have its signature beaded ice cream available for purchase.
Big Daddy’s BBQ: Big Daddy’s BBQ serves Kansas City-style barbecue. It will have pulled pork sandwiches, brisket sandwiches, pulled pork nachos and more. Sides will include coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad and chips.
Twisted Tacos: The St. Louis-based restaurant will serve its signature lobster tacos and chicken bacon ranch tacos.
Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co.: The biscuit truck will stay true to its namesake with a menu that includes — but is not limited to — Cajun catfish and the Fredericks-Burger. The catfish comes with a kale slaw, pickled red onions and remoulade on a biscuit. The Fredericks-Burger comes with the choice of a beef or veggie patty with Vidalia onions, zucchini pickles and smoked cheddar.