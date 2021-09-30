The Homecoming king and queen will be announced Saturday during halftime of the Missouri-North Texas football game.
Here are the king and queen candidates, their affiliations, future plans and favorite memories of MU.
Taylor Berke
Hometown: Rockford, Illinois
Affiliations: Cherng Scholar, Pre-Med Scholar, Chi Omega's Philanthropy and Scholarship Committees, Pre-Med mentor, Sisterhood Support Team member, Executive Board for Pre-Med Scholars, Triple-Negative Breast Cancer research at the Dalton Cardiovascular Center, Compassus Hospice Volunteer
Major: Biology with a minor in psychology and business
Post-graduation plans: Attending medical school following my graduation in May 2022.
Favorite place on campus: Although it is hard to just pick one, my favorite place is probably Memorial Union. Memorial has always been my go-to for both studying and catching up with friends over Starbucks.
Memory that makes this place special: Throughout the past three years, my favorite memory is definitely when Chi Omega and our pairing, Delta Chi, won Homecoming during my sophomore year. The energy and school spirit was second to none. This experience is what motivated me to apply for Homecoming royalty, and I am so excited to see what this year has in store.
Dylan Calhoon
Affiliations: Summer Welcome, Tour Team, Undergraduate Research, Omicron Delta Kappa
Hometown: Carthage, Mo.
Major: Biological sciences
Post-graduation plans: I hope to enroll in a biomedical sciences Ph.D. program and pursue a career in cancer research.
Favorite place campus: Like most, the columns. (This one is too easy haha!)
Memory that makes this place special: Tiger Walk 2018 is undoubtedly one of my favorite memories. I will never forget the thrill of running through the columns with other incoming Tigers and feeling the energy of the entire Mizzou family around all of us. What makes it particularly special to remember is that I hopped in a photo of random people without knowing any of them and ended up standing right next to and meeting my best friend Alex Klumb, who also is now Top 10 royalty. I’ve been back to Tiger Walk each year I have been here, and can’t wait to complete the pair with Senior Sendoff this spring.
Madison Herweck
Affiliations: Alumni Association Student Board, Kappa Alpha Theta, Student Nurses Association
Hometown: Kirkwood, Mo.
Major: Nursing
Post-graduation plans: I plan to move back to St. Louis to begin my career as a nurse, with special interests in mother, baby, labor and delivery, and pediatric care.
Favorite place on campus: Inside the Lottes Health Science Library. There is a specific table near a wall of windows that overlooks Carnahan Quad and Jesse Hall. It’s such a gorgeous place to study and see so many Tigers on campus!
Memory that makes this place special: Though most of my time is spent in the Health Sciences library alone studying for exams, some of my favorite Mizzou memories happen just across the street at Kappa Alpha Theta. Here, I’ve made some of the best friends you could ever ask for and have way too many stories from the house.
Dylan Hood
Hometown: Wardsville, Mo.
Affiliations: Theta Chi Fraternity, School of Health Professions Student Ambassador Team, MU School of Medicine Shelden Clinical Simulation Center, MU School of Medicine Bryant Scholars Program, Mizzou Alumni Association, True Tiger Network
Major: Health sciences with pre-professional emphasis
Post-graduation plans: I will be attending the MU School of Medicine as a Bryant Scholar with ambitions to become a practicing physician providing rural populations with patient-centered health care.
Favorite place on campus: Lowry Mall and Memorial Union due to the deep tradition and historical architecture.
Memory that makes this place special: Being able to participate in Homecoming throughout my time here at Mizzou has been an amazing experience. I have had the opportunity to help design and build the Homecoming float both my sophomore and senior years. Having hands-on duty throughout Homecoming has given me a unique prospective on how special and important Homecoming is here at the University of Missouri. I will cherish the times I spent working with my fellow students and friends on the float and campus decorations.
Alex Klumb
Hometown: Moline, Illinois
Affiliations: Alumni Association Student Board, Summer Welcome leader, Mizzou Alternative Breaks, American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Omega Chi Epsilon, Tau Beta Pi, MizzouThon
Major: Chemical engineering
Post-graduation plans: Full-time job as a process engineer
Favorite place on campus: The columns!
Memory that makes this place special: I only knew two other people at Mizzou before coming here. At Tiger Walk my freshman year, I met a group of friends I still keep in contact with even as a senior. One of them became my roommate and is now my best friend. Definitely a day I will never forget. Now, we are both on Top 10 for Homecoming!
Ymbar Polanco
Affiliations: THRIVE, Association of Latino Engineers, Mizzou Space Program, Black Brown Research in STEM, Mystical 7 secret society, NASA 0 Gravity Project, McNair Scholar, Society of Hispanic/Latinx Professional Engineers, President of National Society of Black Engineers, MOCHA (Men of Color, Honor and Ambition), Students’ Underwater Robotics Foundation
Hometown: Maracay, Aragua, Venezuela
Major: Mechanical aero space engineering
Post-graduation plans: Help and love people
Dayvion Robinson
Affiliations: Tour Team
Hometown: Carpentersville, Illinois
Major: Health sciences with a pre-professional emphasis
Post-graduation plans: Move to a new city and get a job that allows me to marry medicine and technology
Favorite place on campus: The steps outside of Plaza 900- the ones that look like an amphitheater.
Memory that makes this place special: Spending time each night after eating at Plaza 900 with my friends eating "ice cream on the steps." That was what we called it, and it was time for us to catch up and decompress before heading home for more homework.
Grace Schollmeyer
Affiliations: Kappa Kappa Gamma, Resident Advisor for Residential Life, Nursing Freshman Interest Group Peer Learning Assistant, Microbiology Teaching Assistant. Student Nurses’ Association Executive Board, Mizzou Alternative Breaks, Nursing Student Council, chairman of Moving Towards a Healthier You
Hometown: Jefferson City, Mo.
Major: Nursing
Post-graduation plans: Work as a nurse in a unit such as the NICU or labor and delivery. I was a preterm baby, and my mother had a unique pregnancy with me. My parents remind me every October how the health care providers significantly impacted my mother’s care. My birth story is what drives my passion to be a NICU or labor and delivery nurse.
Favorite place on campus: Third Floor lounge in my sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma. This lounge is where I found out sophomore year that I was accepted into the Sinclair School of Nursing while being surrounded by my best friends. Here, I discovered that I was named one of the 39 seniors to receive the Mizzou 39 Award last semester. I also found out I was offered my dream position as a nurse extern in maternal-child health for Boone Hospital in the same location surrounded by my favorite people. The Third Floor lounge holds my most precious memories at Mizzou, containing lots of laughter and happy tears.
Memory that makes this place special: Kappa Kappa Gamma represents everything that is beautiful and good. My sorority has allowed me to stumble through the back steps as a typical, nervous freshman. As a soon-to-be graduate, I will be gracefully walking through the front doors. It is such an honor to be able to represent both my sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, and the Mizzou student body. I define home as memories that can last for a lifetime. Mizzou is my home now and forever.
Erika Shock
Affiliations: Chi Omega's Scholarship and Philanthropy Committees, Executive member of ODK secret society, Stand for the Kids Chair for Phi Delta Epsilon Pre Medical Fraternity, Sigma Alpha Pi National Leadership and Honor Society, Global Medical Training
Hometown: Gideon, Mo.
Major: Health sciences with a pre-professional emphasis
Post-graduation plans: After graduation, I will be attending MU School of Medicine in hopes of one day opening my own practice.
Favorite place on campus: The Student Center. It is a place where you can always find something to do, whether that be studying, grabbing lunch at Mort’s, shopping at the bookstore or napping downstairs.
Memory that makes this place special: My sophomore year when my sorority and our pairing won first place overall for Traditions Level in Homecoming. Getting to play a small role in our success and seeing how passionate not only members of my organization were, but all those participating, made me truly fall in love with Mizzou. It was this experience that made me want to make deeper connections around campus and join other organizations that shared that same passion. As always, fight Tiger!
Morgan Woolridge
Affiliations: Summer Welcome, Mizzou Black Women’s Initiative, MARC/IMSD Research Program, LSV Secret Honor Society, Diversity Peer Educators, Minority Association of Pre-Health Students, Brooks Scholar
Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Major: Biology and Spanish
Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend graduate school and earn a Ph.D. in a biology-related field. I intend to be a lifelong learner by pursuing a career in research. I also plan to create programs and organizations to significantly diversify the biomedical research field.
Favorite place on campus: The Social Justice centers. The centers have been a source of support and community throughout my time at Mizzou. Some of my happiest Mizzou memories were made in the Black Culture Center during Mizzou Black Women’s Initiative. I have also found community and made lifelong friends through my time spent as a Multicultural Center employee.
Memory that makes this place special: One of my favorite memories would be Tap Day 2021. As president, I had the honor of giving a speech introducing the newest class of LSV violets. Watching my sisters get their well-deserved praise and flowers was an extremely fulfilling experience that I will take with me for the rest of my life.
Another favorite memory: The Mizzou Black Women’s Initiative lock-in. It was an amazing opportunity to bond with other Black women on campus, and made me feel at home at Mizzou. I am extremely appreciative of the program and the sense of community it provided me with on campus.