While becoming Homecoming king or queen is a prestigious honor at Mizzou, it takes a number of steps to get there.
The Mizzou Traditions Committee begins selecting Homecoming royalty months before the festivities begin each year.
“We always want to place an emphasis on how [the candidates] embody the values of Mizzou and how they are going to continue that after they graduate,” said Chris Staley, leader of the Traditions Committee and one of the Homecoming tri-directors.
Applications open in August, when candidates submit responses to essay questions that are often reviewed and scored by people out of state.
Then, judges interview and score the candidates, and the scores from the two are combined for a cumulative score.
Those with the highest scores make up the top 30, and the interview process is repeated with different judges to determine the top 10.
Judges are made up of Mizzou faculty, alumni and members of the community. Applicants are seniors who represent organizations on campus, including Greek life.
Some changes have been made to streamline the court selection process.
“Last year what they did was compile all of the applications onto a PDF, and they would have to score each one individually,” Staley said.
”Now we’re on a platform called Reviewr that’s a lot easier for the judges to go through. It was a lot more organized; it separated the king and queen candidates. In years past we would only have three or four paper application judges. This year we actually had eight. That really gives more of a wide range of scores.”
The paper applications were reviewed by Griffiths Scholars alumni, members of an organization that promotes the growth and education of women. The greater number of judges also brought different perspectives into the equation.
“We always want people who come from very diverse backgrounds who cover all corners of campus,” Staley said.
Director of Communications for the MU Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity La Toya Stevens was one of the first-round judges. Stevens was joined by a Missouri Wheelchair Basketball coach, Ron Lykins, and Disability Center Accommodations Coordinator Edwin Davis in judging the first round.
“When I saw who was all in the room, it looked like people that actually work in a space in some way, shape or form in inclusion, diversity and equity,” she said. “I think that given some of the questions we were asking and that inclusion, diversity and equity is an imperative on campus, I think it made sense to have the group of judges that were there.”
The second round of judging added more experience. Jim Spain, vice provost for undergraduate studies, has been involved in Homecoming court selections before and has an understanding of the attributes that are needed for Homecoming royalty.
“There was one consistent theme, and that was passion for Mizzou and caring for Mizzou and how they had demonstrated that caring for and passion for Mizzou in how they responded to the questions that the panel was asking,” he said.
After the top 10 are selected, voting becomes open to the student body from Oct. 12-19.
Candidates participate in various activities to determine who will be crowned king and queen. This includes helping set up the Homecoming blood drive and appearing at the dome lighting ceremony.
Coronation will take place during halftime of the football game on Oct. 22.