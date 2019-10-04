MU isn’t confined to one square mile where the campus is located, said Homecoming Tri-Director Caroline Dade.
Its reach spreads across the state as the flagship campus in Missouri.
“As a land grant institution, we have a duty to play a role in the lives of Missourians,” Dade said.
This sentiment is shared with co-directors Hannah Farley and Bronsan Coley, who want people to know that campus involvement is just one aspect of a tradition that impacts the entire community.
The members who make up the Homecoming Steering Committee are led by the directors in a multi-faceted effort to put on the event.
“We have 32 people who are some of the best people at Mizzou. My biggest job as a tri-director is delegating them and trying to make sure everyone is doing what they need to,” Coley said.
All three were members of the committee last year and accepted new positions in November when they kicked off nearly a full year of planning that began with booking venues for various events.
One event that ties the campus to the community is the Homecoming Parade. With well over 100 entries, it’s a staple of the celebration. Groups involved this year include campus organizations, local businesses, athletic teams and musical groups.
Many people will also be involved in pre-Homecoming campus decorations. There is also a banner walk and an effort to paint local businesses in support of MU. Decorations night is one that brings families together, which Dade said she has experienced several times and remembers fondly.
“It’s a fun night of entertainment to get out and see campus decorations with your kids. Those are some of my favorite memories growing up,” she said.
Special events like these are both varied and numerous, with competitions like flag football and a 5K race. There are also service-oriented events that include cleaning up around town, volunteering at an animal shelter and running a canned food drive.
This work is offset by entertainment in the form of a three-night talent show that’s open to traditions-level grouping and Homecoming acts.
The steering committee’s goal is getting the largest participation possible.
“It’s a huge time commitment, but when we applied we were ready for the challenge. I cut back on my other campus involvement because there’s just not enough time in the day,” Farley said.