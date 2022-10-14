This year, the Missouri Tigers will play the Vanderbilt Commodores in this year’s Homecoming game. But 2022 is not be the first time Vanderbilt and Missouri have met for Homecoming.
The Tigers achieved a 24-14 victory over the Commodores on Oct. 25, 2014. Memorial Stadium was above capacity with rowdy Missouri fans, counting 65,264 people in the stands.
Noise filled the stadium, and the exciting performances from Missouri running back Marcus Murphy and receiver Bud Sasser energized the audience, according to news reports.
Missouri and Vanderbilt have played annually, dating back to 2012, and many aspects of both teams have changed over that period. Just last year the Tigers cruised to a 37-28 final score on the back of a monster performance by Tyler Badie, who sprinted down the field for 254 rushing yards.
Badie has since graduated and moved to the NFL, leaving the Tigers to figure out who their new workhorse back will be.
With this big change to the roster and other moves such as quarterback Connor Bazelak transferring to Indiana, Missouri may be in a tougher situation this year.
The Tigers have struggled to find consistent quarterback play between sophomore Brady Cook and senior Jack Abraham. Even in performances like Missouri’s 52-24 win over Louisiana Tech, Cook still threw an interception.
This year is a chance for the Commodores to get their first victory against the Tigers since 2019. They own a 3-7 record since their first annual matchup in 2012.
With Missouri a younger and more vulnerable team than in year’s past, the Homecoming game presents an opportunity for the Commodores to finally turn the tide.
Chad Bishop, an associate director of sports communications at Vanderbilt, believes beating Missouri is exactly what Vanderbilt needs.
“Opponents like Missouri and South Carolina and maybe even Kentucky are teams Vanderbilt needs to hurdle in order to see tangible evidence it is heading in the right direction,” Bishop said.
In the 10 matchups since 2012, Vanderbilt has only come out on top when they hold the Tigers under 20 points. If the Tigers make it beyond that, as in seven of the past 10 games, they are likely to win.
Junior student and sports journalism major at MU Samuel Collins has been watching Missouri football games for years and keeps a close eye on regular opponents such as Vanderbilt.
“Vanderbilt is a solid team and has definitely taken steps forward from where they were before,” Collins said. “They’re a hungry team, and I think that’ll make it a great game this year.”
Homecoming football games tend to bring a different atmosphere to Faurot Field. Collins made it to last year’s Homecoming game.
“The student section was packed and it was a fun game to watch,” Collins said.
He described the atmosphere as intense, and the back-and-forth battle that took place on the field reflected that.
Just like 2014, expect Memorial Stadium to be filled with rowdy fans ready to make a lot of noise.
Missouri fans may expect their team to get a win, but Samuel Collins and Chad Bishop believe that Vanderbilt has a fighting chance this year.