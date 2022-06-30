ünter Hans, a European pub and cafe in downtown Columbia, was once a publishing company called the Columbia Missouri Herald in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
That’s the kind of historical tidbit served up by Columbia Culinary Tours, themed walks that are both tasting tours of downtown establishments and snippets of local history.
“Really we’re just here to have a lot of fun,” guide and owner Jim McNeil said during an evening tour in March. “As we walk from place to place, I’ll tell you about the history of Columbia, kind of how we came to be and things like that.”
He keeps the itinerary a surprise, providing only the meeting place 24 hours before the tour begins.
“The first question is ‘Where are we going?’ We keep that a secret for several reasons,” McNeil said.
“We have a lot of fun with the idea that ‘we’re at one spot, I want you to enjoy this spot. Don’t think about our next stop. Think about where we are now.’”
Columbia Culinary Tours offers several themed excursions — “Out on the Town,” “Dessert,” “Flavors” and “Brunch” — as well as private tours.
Guests spend about 20 minutes eating and drinking at each restaurant before moving on to the next. At each stop, chefs, owners and managers greet the group, explain the dishes and answer questions.
Columbia resident Jenny Ferguson attended the “Dessert” tour with her daughter for her 18th birthday.
“I’ve been here since ‘94, and there were things that we learned that neither one of us knew,” Ferguson said.
The tour also allows people to try out restaurants they might not have been to before or dishes they overlooked.
“We have a habit of going to the same places that we always go to,” Ferguson said. “It opens you up to new businesses and gives you an idea of what you’re missing.”
Kerri Linder, author of the book “Iconic Restaurants of Columbia, Missouri,” founded the business in 2014.
“I was introducing a concept that had never been done in Columbia,” she said.
The inspiration came from her own experiences on culinary tours when traveling with her husband and family. She said she liked the elements of history and wanted to do something similar in Columbia.
Initially concerned that the city might not have enough interesting history, Linder’s research quickly reassured her.
“It was a learning experience for me … because I’d lived here my whole life and didn’t know a lot of those things,” she said. “Then I thought, ‘Well, if I didn’t know them, then a lot of other people probably didn’t either.’”
Broadway, which is often considered the central street of Columbia, for example, used to be a dirt path that was part of Boone’s Lick Trail, an early transportation route that ran from St. Joseph to St. Charles. The founders of the city rerouted the road away from the trail to direct more people through Columbia.
“That’s how Columbia really grew,” Linder said.
McNeil said the inclusion of history plays a big role in making the culinary tours an engaging experience.
“Giving insights to the business that people didn’t know about,” he said. “That’s what makes it memorable, exciting and fun for people.”
McNeil went on his first tour in the spring of 2015. After his experience, he reached out to Linder to see if he could help. He became a tour guide within the year, and in 2018, he and his wife Tina took control of the business while Linder was writing her book.
“This was her baby, and for her to give us the opportunity to run it meant a lot to my wife and I,” McNeil said.
Through the business, McNeil said he has been able to form close relationships with several local restaurant owners.
“It’s been really enjoyable to get to know the owners of the restaurants — I don’t think people understand how much they care about food and Columbia,” McNeil said. “It’s an incredible labor of love, and they don’t get enough credit for how much they do.”
Restaurant owners and staff say they like the opportunity to talk about their businesses, history and the dishes they serve.
“The folks that aren’t too familiar with the area get to come out, and a lot of them we see back. It’s great for us and great for The District,” said Tim O’Sullivan, former bartender and current moderator for Trivia Night at Günter Hans.
Call 573-268-6087 for tour information, email info@columbiaculinarytours.com or check the website, columbiaculinarytours.com.