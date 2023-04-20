In 2010, Lori Stoll and her husband added five children to their family, growing from a family of six to a family of 11.
Since then, they have expanded their larger “family” by more than several hundred members.
Although Stoll’s immediate family includes only her husband and nine children, she considers the refugees she’s befriended that her nonprofit helps each year to be part of it.
Before helping found the City of Refuge in 2010, she started working with refugees while still a college student at MU.
“I did some volunteering in college and learned about the Vietnamese refugee crisis,” Stoll, 62, said. “And then I tutored a family of five Vietnamese children.”
She felt drawn to refugees after working with those children, but it wasn’t until she was introduced to a group of women from Burma in the mid-2000s that her passion was reignited.
English lessons
At the time she had been working as the volunteer coordinator at Rainbow House, a children’s emergency shelter. A co-worker mentioned a group of female refugees needing English lessons. Immediately, Stoll wanted to help.
“It really sparked my interest, so I went with her to this room full of about 30 or 40 women all in a little apartment living room, just sitting in concentric circles,” she said.
She and her co-worker weren’t well equipped to teach English because of the language barrier, but Stoll said she knew they could find ways to help.
“I jumped in with her and just started to find out their needs, find out their plight and find out what a refugee from Burma is encountering,” she said.
As a mother of four about to become a mother of nine while also a foster mom, she was able to figure out how to cover the needs of the women.
“At the time I was a mom of four kids who was also a foster mom through Rainbow House, and I was starting to travel down a road of possibly adopting a family of five refugee children,” Stoll said.
“That makes you be extremely thrifty and resourceful.”
City of Refuge
Around this time, a friend, Jen Wheeler had launched a cleaning business for African refugee women who didn’t speak English. Wheeler saw the work Stoll was doing with the Burmese women and decided they should build their own non-profit.
“Jen said, ‘We’ll get people to donate and then get you a stipend for gas so you can take them to the doctor,’” Stoll said. “So that’s pretty much how City of Refuge started.”
Stoll became the first director and the only employee in 2010, all while the adoption of her five children was being finalized. That made her certain that this was her calling.
“It gave me insight and motivation and direction to try to help make life a little bit better for the new refugees that were coming,” she said.
Stoll’s husband, Barry, is the organization’s director of refugee care. He joined his wife in 2016 and said he witnessed her turn Wheeler’s vision into a reality.
“It’s grown since 2010 just from Lori to 10 full-time and three part-time employees, over 150 volunteers, tutors and interns,” he said. “Lori took the vision and just completely expanded it greatly to the model that we have now.”
Like his wife, he has had a connection to refugees and people from other countries since he was young. His parents were missionaries and moved to Africa when he was 2, bringing him and his siblings back to America when he was 15.
“I grew up in Zimbabwe, and I came back here as a teenager when the civil war happened in that country,” he said. “So I have a natural inclination to relate to people from other countries and I absolutely love it.”
Befriending thousands
Since the City of Refuge launched, Stoll has befriended thousands of refugees each year who then tell friends about her, as well.
“The refugees would tell people in other states there is someone here, along with now my husband, who will help them and won’t stop until they see that their problem has been corrected because they’re our friends,” Stoll said.
The refugees come from all over the globe — Burma, Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Somalia, Iraq, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Nicaragua, Venezuela and elsewhere.
Once a refugee comes to them, she said they receive help until they no longer need it.
“We help refugees from the time that their government funding runs out, which is between three and six months usually of support, and we help them after that for however long they need us,” Stoll said.
She’s met people who have been in the United States for 15 years that have needed their help continuously because of the language barrier.
“Some of the older people will never be able to speak English, or they might have a very deep trauma that is not allowing them to progress like everyone else,” Stoll said. “So they look at us as a community where they’re always going to feel welcomed, safe and helped.”
These people are like family, she said, and they will always have her support. The City of Refuge helps them get what’s needed to live in the U.S. and remain with them for meals, celebrations, accomplishments, hardships and more.
A special commitment
Just last month Stoll said she drove to Kansas City with her husband to see a refugee she and her co-workers helped receive her citizenship there.
“We saw other refugees there that we knew from Columbia,” Stoll said. “Then we went out to eat afterward to celebrate and talk about her journey and congratulate her on her citizenship.”
Her husband said their refugee friend was over the moon that day and that she expressed many thanks to them for all of their help.
“We heard from her as we’ve heard from many refugees, ‘You guys can’t go anywhere because it would be so hard for us. You have to keep doing what you do,’” he said. “It’s the most fulfilling, rewarding, humbling, fantastic job.”
Stoll said the refugees they help have also had an impact on her by teaching her about sacrifice, love and honor.
Recently, she said she witnessed an outpouring of love from the community when honoring a woman who died two years ago by collecting enough money to overnight a special green vegetable she loved from Burma to make a meal together.
Seeing the refugees commit acts like this for those within their community reaffirms Stoll’s knowledge that she’s following her calling and helping deserving people.
“There’s hundreds of stories like that. It’s almost every day I get reaffirmed that this is an important job,” she said. “I can’t imagine what would happen if they didn’t have an advocate.”
In one instance, Stoll had to advocate for an infant who was meant to receive a feeding tube and surgery due to his slow progression of growth. The child was from a Burmese tribe whose members are smaller than average, and she met with doctors across the city until one confirmed her belief that his growth was normal.
“I talked to an endocrinologist who was familiar with different tribes and ways that they grew, and he said he was going to go with my hunch,” Stoll said.
“That boy has never had to have that surgery and that horrible ordeal of having to feed your child through a tube, so I walked away that day knowing this job is important.”
Even when the job gets tough as she works to provide for her thousands of refugee friends, she said it’s worth it.
“I would remind myself through the years as I stretched and sacrificed and believed God, that he would provide for me the patience and the love and the motivation to do things like what I’m doing now,” Stoll said.