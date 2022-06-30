oppy’s Place joined the Centralia’s community in September 2020.
On the border of the Centralia City Square, Poppy’s Place serves American-style food, including peanut butter pie and the owners’ popular hand-breaded tenderloin. It’s a full loin that’s butterflied, double-tenderized and coated in the couple’s special breading.
“We try to do family-style cooking with family recipes,” said Lora Michael, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Derek.
“We try to make it as homemade as possible.”
The Michaels started their business in Hallsville in 2014 after medical problems forced Derek into retirement from his roofing service.
“My next passion was cooking,” he said. “And it’s something we can do together.”
For six years, the couple served the Hallsville community. But in 2020, several months into the pandemic, they decided to move their business to Centralia where they live.
Family is an integral part of the Poppy’s Place business model. The Michaels’ son Max helped drive around the country in search of kitchen equipment like hoods and fryers.
The restaurant’s namesake, “Poppy,” is Lora Michael’s grandfather.
Their new building is bigger than the Hallsville location and split in two. One room holds dozens of tables and the kitchen, while the other is a more intimate space with an area to play pool and longer dining tables. Regulars often gather here.
“This is home,” Lora Michael said.
Home continues to treat them well. In the two years the Michaels have spent in their current location, they attribute much of their success to hard work and the tight-knit Centralia community.
They say customers have joined them for Christmas meals, and some have become an extended part of their family.
In return, the couple uses their platform to raise money for community causes and events. One year, they raised money for a local high school prom.
Last year, they sold red shirts and put proceeds toward Christmas care packages for deployed soldiers.
“Everybody helps everybody,” Lora Michael said. “That’s what a small town is about.”
Open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Monday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Call 573-682-3939.