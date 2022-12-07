Alaina Shettlesworth is a student at Battle High School and an active member in 4-H. She recognized that the judging system for the youth arts program in 4-H was challenging for members that had disabilities or allergies, were non-native English speakers or faced other challenges.
Shettlesworth worked with 4-H leaders and others to develop an alternate judging area that offered accommodations for all kinds of needs. Her comprehensive plan is available as a reference for 4-H groups across the state to implement a similar system.
We talked with Shettlesworth about her 4-H experience and volunteer work in the community.
Can you tell me a little bit about yourself and the kind of work that you do?
I’m a senior in high school, and I do a lot of volunteer work. I go to Sunny Oak Assisted riding with my sister. It’s a therapy riding facility so they work with kids who have autism. They may have trauma, or they are nonverbal. I volunteer there and my sister rides there so that’s where the connection is from. Also, I do a lot of work in 4-H.
Can you explain what 4-H is and what you do in the group?
4-H is a youth organization. There’s a lot of livestock, and a lot of people think 4-H is showing your sheep and cows. There’s a lot more to it though. There’s youth arts, which is what I’m a big part of. I do sewing, photography and food. Also, I do a lot of volunteer work through that.
What does doing volunteer work and being in 4-H mean to you?
I’ve been a clover kid since I was 5. I’ve been in 4-H since I was 8. I’ve always done sewing, food and photography. It’s always been a huge part of my life. You get to learn new things. My family isn’t a big livestock family but meeting new people you get to learn about the livestock, even if you’re not in the project. You get to learn about new things that you wouldn’t be exposed to without 4-H. And you get to meet new people. And it’s just such a wonderful thing.
What are some challenges you face with 4-H or your volunteer work?
One challenge that I saw was kind of what brought me to my big project. It was the conference judging with the fair. The fair is basically what you work toward for the whole year. Kids make their youth arts project and then they go to this conference judging, and it’s a big room. There are individual judging areas that are set up, even though it’s a big room, and it’s not like you’re in a secluded room with your judge. But it’s still a one-on-one conversation. It’s very intimidating.
You get judged based on your interview with the judge. I noticed that if you’re not made for an interview judging setting, then it’s hard for you to succeed in the fair, which is disappointing because that’s kind of what you work toward each year. That’s kind of what you get to do to show off what you’ve been working for.
Also, this room is loud, there are a bunch of things going on, and when you’re judging, your parents can’t come back with you. You go to one judge for, say, your sewing project, and then you must go back and get your food project and go to the food judge. Then, you must walk through a bunch of people, which is a lot going on. It’s very nerve-racking, and if, as I said, someone who has anxiety doesn’t like making eye contact with the judge, that could take points off for their project, even if their project is just as good or even better than someone else’s project, and I didn’t think that was fair. I wanted to change that.
You were nominated for the social justice category, if you were to win, what would this award mean to you?
I feel like it would mean a lot just because it would show all the effort that I’ve put in, and I’m not doing all of this for nothing, even though I have gotten a ton of positive feedback from parents and members who have taken advantage of the alternative judging setting that I put in at the fair. I feel like it would just be another step of showing that I’ve made a difference, and I’ve helped people.
Is there anything that you would like to say to the community or those who have nominated you?
I just feel like if there’s a way to make things more inclusive, then I think that you should really try to do that. I feel like in most situations there is a way, you just must put in the work and find out how to do it.