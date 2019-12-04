Amanda Quick wanted to create a communal space to help those who didn’t have an office building to go to every day. She opened The Hatchery in 2017 and welcomed entrepreneurs, remote workers and others looking for workspace.
Quick prides herself on her ability to help others and uses The Hatchery space to provide classes, feedback sessions and other connections for those working in Columbia.
How does it feel to be a finalist for the Progress Awards?
It feels very humbling. I just do what I do because that just makes me feel good, and that’s just what comes easy, helping people. And for somebody else to see that as a much bigger thing than I do, it’s surprising. I’m very grateful.
What exactly does The Hatchery do?
We’re a co-working space and business research center, so a shared workspace for those who work at home, who own their own business or work remotely. They can come here to feel productive and feel like the professional they are. They may not get that feeling from home or working from a coffee shop. If someone is working three days in a row at home by themselves, you start to go a little bit crazy, so to have that mental separation between life and business is important. They can get that here. We want to offer a sense of community.
What was it like creating your own business?
Once I got over all of the hesitations, it all just flowed really well. I would wake up, and I would know all the things I needed to take care of. I would figure them out, and I would move forward. So, I think starting it was exciting because you can imagine anything that you want to, but at some point you have to be a little bit realistic. Since the day that we opened the doors, it’s been very much a learning process.
Who helped you get to where you are today?
I would say that just through belief and support in me in the very beginning would be my family and my husband. I utilized the community that I had been a part of. There are different support groups. You have the educators, all the people to help you with all of those finite things that you probably wouldn’t know as a business, and networkers like Women’s Network, Women’s Business Center and Rotary. I wasn’t afraid to say, ‘I have no idea. What should I do, or who should I talk to?’
Why do you think entrepreneurship is important?
Without it things would be kind of boring because you need the crazy dreamers to actually get something off of the ground. It keeps things new and interesting and can create jobs. It can create a workforce. It creates jobs for those who actually implement things and get things done. To see an issue and to solve it instead of just complain that it’s an issue is really special.