Hongbin “Bill” Ma is the distinguished chair of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering at MU and the winner of this year’s Progress in Entrepreneurship award. Ma has been teaching at the university since 1999, but he didn’t just stay in the classroom.
Ma and his business partner Joe Boswell, an engineer from Columbia, formed ThermAvant Technologies in 2007. Since then, Ma and his company have contributed to advances in computer cooling tech, satellites, coffee mugs and drying machines, while providing jobs in the community.
We talked to Ma about his inventions and businesses. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What is ThermAvant? What does it do?
So, we have two companies. One is ThermAvant Technologies, that basically focuses on the oscillating heat pipe. Oscillating heat pipes right now only have a military application. Conventional heat pipes are all made of copper. Oscillating heat pipes are made of aluminum. Right now, we’re developing one for computers, for laptops. Performance is much much better. The problem right now is the cost is very high. So right now, we only focus on military applications. But later, maybe 5 or 10 years later, we can use this one for computers.
What brought you to Columbia? What makes it special?
After I got my PhD, I was looking for professor positions. I got a number of interviews. Finally, I visited the campus here, and the campus is so beautiful. In the beginning I thought, “University of Missouri Columbia?” You know, everybody knows Rolla. I like the environment that’s offered here [in Columbia]. In 2000, I got a couple of graduate students directly from our department. The students from our department are so sharp and talented. Originally, I thought maybe I’d move to another university. To a professor, students are very important; the students are so good in Columbia.
What’s so important about a coffee mug?
In 2018, I got an idea. I like drinking coffee. I bought coffee from Starbucks and brought it here. Sometimes I forget it. Thirty minutes later, cold. So, [the Burnout mug], you pour coffee in, in probably five to eight minutes, it reaches perfect drinking temperature and keeps that temperature for several hours. With my mug, I can put the coffee in at home and drink it for the whole morning. In the second generation, you can pour coffee in and drink it immediately. We also have a bottle for medicines. You know diabetes medicine, it needs a cold temperature. We can use this to make sure that the medicine stays at exactly the same temperature.
What’s important to you?
Most important for me is that we have talent. Undergraduates and graduates are so talented. They’ve made big contributions. My lab is basically 100% from our department. Without people, there’s no way for you to be successful. You have to have talented students. My company, the mission is to make people enjoy life. If a product won’t make people happy, won’t make people enjoy it, I won’t put it on the market.
What’s in the future for ThermAvant in Columbia?
My company, right now, has over 80 employees. Maybe in the near future we will have a couple thousand in Columbia.