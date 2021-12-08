Brittany Hughes serves as the community organizer for Missouri Faith Voices, a multi-faith, multi-racial nonprofit committed to racial equity. She has led congregations to become sanctuary congregations for migrant justice and helped continue the work to build a resource center for people who face homelessness. Hughes has dedicated her life’s work to build a better community for Columbia.
We talked to Hughes about her work and her nomination. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Did you always know that you wanted to go into social justice work?
I think to be Black in America is to be involved in the movement whether you want to or not. I think for me, it was, “is this a thing that I would love to do and not do anything else with my time?”
This is a labor of love and my own personal investment to want to stay alive in the world long enough to have children and to see my niece grow up and to see my family thrive and prosper. I think some part of me always knew that I would be connected to the movement in some kind of way. But I don’t think I could have imagined that it would be in this capacity.
How has the intersection of faith and social justice changed your outlook on progress in society?When we’re talking about systemic issues, we’re often talking about things in which people don’t have hope. So, what is it that we can bring from our different traditions and theologies that can actually provide hope to people in the midst of their struggles?
Seeing how folks care for each other in the context of faith was really important for me. When someone’s sick or someone passes away, my church community is the community that helps the family sell plates to pay for a headstone or make food after a funeral service. I think a lot of what we’ve seen, especially during the pandemic and this idea of mutual aid, is really birthed out of a lot of faith traditions.
But we don’t want to just meet folks spiritually. We want to make sure that those physical needs are met too.
What do you think has been your biggest contribution to the Columbia community in terms of social justice? One of the things that I’m most proud of are the efforts that we’re leading for housing. We wanted to have a year-round shelter service built in Columbia. Homelessness is really big here because we’re in between St. Louis and Kansas City; it’s a very transient space.
One of my clergy member’s dad worked on this issue when he was a young clergy person and his granddad worked on this issue when he was a young clergy person. So three generations of a family and nothing effective has happened.
Now we’re in a position where it feels like in the next two or three years, we will be able to have something. To be a part of something that’s going to be long lasting and services people well beyond us being here is really important to me. It feels really powerful.