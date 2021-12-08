Chad Bass has been an educator for 19 years, and has spent 14 years with Columbia Public Schools as a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Parkade Elementary School. Bass values the community he grew up in and enjoys inviting guests to his class to engage his students.
We talked to Bass about his work and nomination. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
How did you choose this career path? How did you end up in Columbia?I’m from Columbia and went to Hickman High School. When I was a student, a friend and I were on the track team and did volunteer work here at Parkade with some of the kids. We would come (to Parkade Elementary) and spend time with (them) during recess and read with them in the hallway. From there, I knew that I wanted to work with kids. I didn’t start teaching in Columbia right away. I worked in Jefferson City as a third-grade student teacher at South Elementary. After student teaching, I was hired as a fourth-grade teacher and taught there for five years before coming to Parkade Elementary.
What are the difficulties being an African American male educator in a predominantly white school district?For the longest time, I’ve been the only Black male elementary educator in the Columbia Public Schools district. It is tough at times, especially when we go into district meetings/trainings and there are very few of my colleagues who look like me. One of the difficulties I face working in a predominantly white school district is others not understanding the everyday struggles and hardships I and others go through, as people of color. I also embrace the role of being one of the only Black male educators, and it is something that I’m super proud of. I do wish that more males would go into elementary education because it’s much needed.
How do you make lasting connections with your students?I’m really big on building relationships with my students from day one. If you can’t connect with your students and you don’t have a relationship with them, then the learning doesn’t happen. There has to be a connection before the learning happens. I build this connection by exposing my students to different things that they possibly wouldn’t be exposed to before my class. Pre-COVID-19, I would bring in a lot of guest readers. I’ve had former MU football head coach Gary Pinkel come visit our class. Last year, Jerrell Jackson, former MU and NFL football player and current owner of API, came to speak to my students and lead them in a workout over Zoom. MU’s new director of athletics, Desiree Reed-Francois, is coming to read and visit with them. I try to have a diverse group of leaders from the community come and interact with my students and show them possibilities for their own futures.
What do you think has been your biggest contribution to education in Columbia?I think that the work I do with the kids is my biggest contribution. There are tons of great educators in our district, and I love where I’m at. I feel like I am making a difference every day with the kids. One of my big things is that all kids are learners, but they learn in different ways. It’s always a goal of mine to meet kids where they’re at and help learn what best fits them as a learner. It can be a challenge sometimes, but I embrace that role of helping all kids no matter what level they are at. I know that they can all be successful. It’s all about (the kids) every single day.