In Columbia’s 200th year, longtime resident David Lineberry strived alongside a team of volunteers to uphold three tenants: promote inclusivity, provide celebration and create a lasting legacy.
Lineberry is the chair of the Mayor’s Task Force on Bicentennial Planning. His team persisted despite the COVID-19 pandemic, pulling off a weekend of events over the summer as well as a number of longer-term projects to celebrate and memorialize life in Columbia.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
How did you come to be appointed to that position as chair of the task force? The work needed to be done, and several of us were willing to do it. And so just by merit of survival, I stayed on.
When you were originally brought onto the task force, what did you think your role was going to be and how might that have changed?I thought when I was joining my work would principally be in identifying points of Columbia history that would be interesting to people and writing up little blurbs about that for broadcast or publication, that I would be a member of one of the work groups and that my work group would be focused on history. The dimension of the work is such that I never was able to return to my simple expected task of just sharing some fascinating points of Columbia’s history.
Do you have a personal mantra or mission that you live by?I have a lot of different little codes and all that I try to live by, but I think for this one, one that makes sense is, ‘We can do more.’ We can all do more. And we need to get better. It’s not reasonable for me to expect anyone else to do more if I’m not willing to do more myself.
Is there anything you’d like to say to the people who nominated you or the Columbia community?I would say I’ve been very appreciative that anyone would take the time to think about acknowledgement or saying thanks in that way. It’s odd to me because we have been so consistently and comprehensively and collaboratively devoted to just getting things done for a year. We’ve not been patting each other on the back. We celebrate people and what they’ve accomplished in our task force meetings, but this is not about the task force. It’s certainly not about me. This is about 200 years of people in Columbia bringing us to this point, and so in a way, it’s absurd to have any recognition for that that’s distilled into an individual group. I’m very thankful to the mayor for the opportunity to serve and for the opportunity to serve with all those fine folks that he put forth to serve on the task force, and I’m very thankful to the City Council for confirming those members of the task force so that we have a volunteer team to work with.