EquipmentShare, established in 2014, has not only created an innovative way to give contractors access to construction equipment, but it has worked diligently to address issues in the community.
Jabbok Schlacks, CEO of EquipmentShare, attributes this accomplishment to teamwork.
We talked to Schlacks about his work and the nomination. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What are some of the things EquipmentShare has done to support the Columbia community?EquipmentShare has given more than $75,000 to more than 20 local and national charitable organizations in 2021. The most memorable example is our No Child Hungry program, which was started by two EquipmentShare employees in March 2020. The program fed children in the community who were dependent on school lunches for their meals. When the schools closed due to the pandemic, we partnered with teachers and schools to provide free meals to children and families. Over time, we also provided school supplies, books and personal hygiene products along with the food. With the help of our local educators and volunteers, we provided more than 140,000 free meals to those who needed them in the greater Columbia area.
In 2021, our employees came together to support our local Big Brothers Big Sisters and Boys and Girls Club chapters with volunteer time and fundraising. It’s important for us to support organizations like these two because they provide resources and guidance to our community’s youth.
In April, we also participated in United Way’s Read Across Columbia program. The team at our headquarters packed several hundred backpacks with books and school supplies, and then they delivered them to first- and second-grade students at five elementary schools in Columbia to inspire kids to learn to love reading.
What is one thing, out of everything you have done for the community, you are most proud of?The No Child Hungry program, which was built by our own employees of their own volition, was really meaningful to me. It’s the little things. It’s really that impact of the person next to you, your neighbor, the person in the community, those who are really in need. We impact a lot of communities around the country with our 103 locations. And it’s humbling to see what truly good people and a good company can do.
Do you have any future goals that you want to achieve? For the Columbia community or your own workspace?We want to make the world a better place. That’s always a good goal for us. We really want to be a partner of the community. So to do everything we can — not only just as a partner, but to help make it better. And that partnership, where you have the business community, with charities, with the community at large, is important for us.
Is there anything that you’d like to say to the community and the people who nominated you?Thank you. We always want to do more. It’s really the community and our employees partnering together to say, ‘where can we have the greatest impact and help those who can’t help themselves?’ And that’s really, really important. We as citizens, as corporations, as individuals have to do we can to help the communities that we actually live in.