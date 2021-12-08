The Friends of Mid-Missouri Fisher House constructs facilities to house the family of military members and veterans who are receiving treatment at Veterans Affairs hospitals.
We talked to board chair Stephen Gaither about the organization’s work and nomination. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What is a Fisher House and how did the organization get started?The idea was to create a Ronald McDonald house for military and veteran families, and it wasn’t long after they built the first two houses at military installations that they decided they could also do that at VA medical centers. They started doing that about five years after the first Fisher house was built so they’ve been doing it for more than 30 years.
If you were trying to explain the Friends of Mid-Missouri Fisher House to someone who has never heard of it, how would you describe it?The Fisher House provides free temporary lodging for families of military as well as veterans who are receiving health care services at that medical center whether it’s a military medical center or a VA medical center. It significantly addresses an unmet need. VA health care benefits are for veterans only, so specific benefits for families are not a part of the package. There are a number of veterans who cannot afford to have family members accompany them to their medical visits, hospitalizations, etc. It’s too expensive for lodging and transportation costs, so The Fisher House program addresses that need.
What is something everyone should know about the Friends of Mid-Missouri Fisher House?About roughly 10% of the population that gets care from the VA live outside that service area. They choose to go to Truman VA rather than to other VA medical centers. It’s not unusual for a veteran to travel as far as 200 miles one way to get that health care. What this will provide, when the Fisher House is constructed and furnished, is a place for those family members to stay while their loved one is receiving health care and treatment. And it’s no cost. It is free, temporary lodging.
How would you like to see our community interact with the Friends of Mid-Missouri Fisher House?There are a number of ways people can participate. Coming up in December, we’re participating in the COMO Gives program. Organizations or individuals can also sponsor or conduct a fundraiser that benefits the Friends of Mid-Missouri Fisher House. The community can support us by sharing information with their organizations or other individuals about the Fisher House Program, identify potential organizations or individuals who want to partner with us or they can attend upcoming events. We had our first golf tournament back in early September, and we’re talking about the possibility of doing another trivia night sometime in the spring. The final thing that people can help us with in the community is to volunteer when the House opens.
Is there anything you would like to say to the community and to those who nominated the Friends of Mid-Missouri Fisher House?We appreciate the nomination and appreciate that recognition. We are always willing to share information about the Fisher House to organizations. Mostly, I want people to know how important this program is to military and veteran families. We’ve got a short video on our website called Building a Fisher House. It really does show people what a Fisher House is like, the philosophy behind the Fisher House and how wonderful those structures are.