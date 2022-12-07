When I was growing up, I loved to garden with my mother. She grew strawberries, tomatoes, peppers, and more. To this day I find gardening, and growing plants, to be an incredibly rewarding experience. I have 17 of my own houseplants. Taking care of these plants is a privilege I never want to take for granted. If I continue to nourish my plants, they will continue to grow. The same goes for the nourishment of myself and my community.
When I am in my community, I see students pursuing exciting passions. I see locals grabbing coffee and families with happy kids running all about. I see small businesses succeeding, people volunteering, attending local events, and supporting important causes. But I also see a grim side of Columbia. I see unhoused members of our community walking our streets, barefoot, with no jacket and nowhere to go. I see people having mental crises, who are malnourished and dehydrated. I see people who suffer from addiction.
For an unhoused community member, Columbia is not the accepting and strong community as many of us know it. There are few places which welcome them, few resources. They watch our community from the outside because we have not made enough space for them. As the rest of us progress, the unhoused community suffers. For Columbia to grow, we must help those in need.
When I think about how we can help the unhoused members of our community, I think about gardening with my mom. When we contribute to something greater than ourselves, we are reminded of our humanity and the possibility that exists in this life. When we can grow something from nothing, we are reminded that just as plants do, we are constantly growing and evolving.
If Columbia truly wants to progress, we must spend some time helping those in need. We are only as strong as the weakest of us. And with so many community members who are struggling with housing, food insecurity, and more, that is part of the Columbia identity. This is something that we will always carry, until we do something about it.
There are many things that need to be done to improve the quality of life for these people, but today I offer just one idea and how we might benefit them – a community garden(s). The garden could be managed by local volunteers, or a sponsor. Here, our unhoused friends could learn to grow produce and care for plants. They may be able to find the sense of community that we all deserve. A community garden can offer a place for our unhoused friends to intersect with the rest of Columbia. This alone, is profound.
We must take care of one another to live up to the best parts of our community. In this way, there is much that needs to be done. But a community garden is a step toward progress.
Editor’s Note Wakefield BioChar has partnered with the Columbia Missourian to provide a $1,000 scholarship to an upcoming or current MU student during the 2022 Progress Awards. This scholarship recognizes a student who is forward thinking about the future of our community. Nineteen applicants submitted a 500-word essay answering the question, How do we achieve progress in Columbia? This is the winning essay by MU student Madisyn Gentry from Greeley, Colorado.