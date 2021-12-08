Jheron Nunnelly owns two food businesses in Columbia. He operates the food truck Mr. Murphy’s Stuffed Potatoes, which serves up stuffed baked potatoes, salads and nachos, and Food Party, a catering business with a more expansive menu.
Nunnelly started the business after working in the food industry and learning the ins and outs from working in different restaurants.
We talked to Nunnelly about his work and his nomination. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
How did Mr. Murphy’s Stuffed Potatoes begin? Before we even were thinking about the food truck, my wife had seen a fun date idea on Pinterest or social media where you create a restaurant menu, cook the entire menu and try everything. That’s where Mr. Murphy’s menu came from.
How did you become involved in the food industry?I’ve been cooking since I was 15 years old. My first job was in the food industry, I’ve been doing this for a long time. It was not really what I thought I was going to do; it’s what I picked up and I stuck with the trade. We’ve been catering for a while, doing family events, and I got an opportunity with the food bank. I had done a couple of catering events with them to run No Kid Goes Hungry. The deal was to have a running food truck to run a taco stand for the (kids). I was pushed out of the nest because of that, so we took the risk and bought our first food truck. There was never really a plan to do it — it just kind of happened.
Can you describe your upbringing? I grew up in Mexico, Missouri, I had a lot of siblings. My dad has five kids and my mom has seven kids, so I grew up in a big family where both parents cooked while I played sports. I ended up in Columbia to go to school and worked in several restaurants here. Being in different restaurants, you learn different techniques and styles of food. I was able to meet people of different ethnicities. Being in the food industry and in that melting pot of different things has molded me into a hard worker. I strive to help people and feed people all over Columbia.
Do you have a personal mantra? What is it?My personal mantra would be to take risks. You never know unless you take the risk. Accept opportunities that come forth. Everything I do every day is a risk. It’s kind of a rollercoaster, take every opportunity because you never know if you’re going to succeed until you try. I’m not the type of person to give up on anything. Everyday defines me: I wake up at 4 a.m, I prepare all my food, and I travel to my location. For the most part, I do everything by myself. My wife helps a little bit with the books, but the labor is done by me. I have hands on all of the food.
What motivates you to keep going?My family keeps me going. My kids and my wife are my everything. I’m just trying to give them the life they deserve. I love doing what I do because I’m able to provide for my family.