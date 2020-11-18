From the nomination

Keith has been instrumental in assisting as a volunteer facilitator in the City's virtual community engagement efforts to help us identify community priorities and get people in need connected to our services. Keith has an ever positive and informed perspective about him that always ensures we are engaging in conversation for the right reasons, but also not shying away from leaning into challenges and the difficult conversations. A democracy is only as strong as the people it serves and Keith's commitment to civic engagement helps preserve and further the strength of our local democracy.