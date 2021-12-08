Laura Wacker’s sustainability work for the city and its people is driven by a love which first developed decades ago as a student at MU.
We talked to Wacker about her work and her nomination. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What are some of your favorite things about Columbia?I love the progressive atmosphere that we have here. That’s what keeps me active in politics and environmental issues. I had lived in Cape Girardeau for six years, and I thought it was going to be kind of like Columbia when I took the job down there. But it was not at all progressive. They didn’t have the music scene, which is one of the things that I love about Columbia. They also did not have the attitude of Columbia. I went from looking at bumper stickers that said, “no nukes” to looking at bumper stickers that said, “this car insured by Smith and Wesson.” It was quite a different atmosphere.
Do you ever find it hard fighting for sustainability?Well, I’ll say it’s been a long battle. People have been fighting for the same things really for over 50 years. We made some progress in the early ’70s with the creation of the EPA and some of the more progressive stances by the United States on the environment. A lot of that went away in the ’80s. We’re back really to fighting some of the same battles as back in the ’70s.
It is disheartening, but change doesn’t come quickly when you’re talking about big things. It’s unfortunate when we’re talking about climate change and the environment, we don’t have all the time in the world anymore. We’ve kicked this can down the road for so long, that we’re now looking at a do or die situation where we have to make changes drastically.
Who inspires you to keep going?I’m fortunate enough to work with Mark Haim at Peaceworks, and he has been in these battles for a long time. He’s the one that always reminds me that change doesn’t come quickly. He is a stalwart when it comes to continuing to work hard on these issues, and it is definitely inspiring to me.
Carolyn Amparan from the Sierra Club here in town has been really instrumental in inspiring me to work on some of these issues. She’s on a lot of different committees that I am on, and I am always interested to hear what she’s working on because it’s usually something I should look into.
What does this award mean to you?It’s an honor to be nominated for doing this work. Like I said, it can be disheartening when you don’t see changes happening very rapidly, but it’s always nice to be honored. I appreciate the Missourian and the work that they do in our community and getting an award that they’re presenting is definitely an honor.