Arminta Phelps, owner of Achieve Balance Chiropractic, knows that even the small, quiet sounds of joints popping into alignment can feel just as relieving as the loud ones. She takes the same approach with people. Phelps believes that even a little bit of love can be life-changing.
Phelps talked with us about the way she adds love into our community one pop, smile and conversation at a time.
You did your undergraduate program here in Columbia but went out of state for chiropractic school. Why did you choose to come back to Columbia?
I’m extremely close to my family. When my father passed away while I was in high school and my sister moved to Columbia for college, my mother followed her and I followed when I graduated [high school]. I went to MU for undergrad and after I finished chiropractic college in Iowa, I moved back to the area to be with my family.
What happens when you take “Dr. Phelps” off?
I don’t take off Dr. Phelps. It’s what I do — it’s who I am. I’m meant to serve people. The No. 1 core value in our office is loving service, and we talk about that a lot. If we aren’t loving people, then we aren’t doing our job the right way. If we’re not serving people and doing something to help another individual to be better, whether that be with the physical body or encouragement or lifting them up, then I’m not going to make this world a better place. And that’s a day-in, day-out process. Can I make this world a better place than how I found it? Can I add more joy into this place, more love, more tenderness and acceptance for the person that’s in front of me?
What is your personal mantra or mission?
Today, not tomorrow. [Be] better tomorrow than [you are] today. My personal core value is personal growth and self-development. If I’m not growing to be better than I was before, then I’m shrinking to what I was less of yesterday. So let’s go forward. Yesterday’s behind us, and we can build off of that. My mission in this world, like, burning heart desire in this world, is to leave this world a better place, loving the people that I encounter and interact with and having a blast while doing it.
Is it ever hard to treat people the way you do?
It can be really hard. But, we have to love ourselves, each other and our differences. The world’s gone pretty sideways lately, but I feel like the more we see the good stuff, the more good stuff we see. And if I can keep focused on the good stuff, then the more good stuff that I see.
Was there a moment in your life that defined your character?
I believe in God, so I am a very faith-oriented person. I think it really taught me that there are two things in life: There’s love, and then there’s fear. And you have to have equal of both. I mean, we would be lying to ourselves if we didn’t say that we didn’t have as much dark to us as we did light to us. But man, if I can show the world more light in the midst of the darkness that they see every day, then maybe we can start to turn the page to a different story other than what we’re seeing right now. And even if I do that for one person, for one moment, just even in the space of one conversation, then it means something.
How do you think you’ve impacted the Columbia community?
I’m really big into the health and the wellness thing. I believe that the human body has such a capacity to heal and adapt. I’ve done podcasts and written articles and teach classes on a regular basis to help people recognize their full potential in their health and wellness. But I think that we do this in community. I don’t do that by myself. It takes a team, I have an amazing team that helps me do that day-in, day-out — from my mother who works for me and my husband that works with me and the amazing other individuals in this community. I think that that’s probably the biggest way that I can ever progress anything is with my heart wide open and my boots strapped up. I kind of got a little bit of a fierce warrior in me; so I talk about my war paint on, like, ‘Let’s do it.’
Did you know Sherman Brown Jr.?
I did have the pleasure of knowing Sherman, and oh, my soul. The heart of that gentleman, the boldness and the authenticity of him. Just to be named next to him is probably one of the biggest honors of my career.
Is there anything you’d like to say to the community, and those who nominated you?
Thank you for seeing this in me. I trust that you will hold me accountable to have that character for the rest of my life. And if you see me slip at all, I expect you to check me.