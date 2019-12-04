About Sherman Brown Jr.

A widely known and beloved member of the Columbia community, Sherman Brown Jr. owned Lindsey Rentals, a party and equipment rental store, for over 30 years.

His attention to customers, winsome smile and uncanny ability to remember a person's name and face won him universal admiration.

When he died in 2016, his family obituary read: "He was a 1969 graduate of Hickman High School and an Army Reservist from 1971 to 1979. Although Sherman did not have a formal education beyond high school, anyone that knows him agrees he has his doctorate in people."

A scholarship fund in Brown's name has been established for Columbia Public School seniors who embody his values of citizenship, altruism and responsibility. A section of Providence Road was renamed the Sherman Brown Jr. Memorial Highway.

The Missourian is proud to have Brown's legacy included in the Progress Awards.