Big Tree Medical Home
Adam Wheeler, Co-Founder and Doctor
Big Tree Medical Home was founded in 2017 by Adam Wheeler and his wife, Jen. The organization serves patients across mid-Missouri, utilizing a direct primary care model. Under the model, patients pay their physicians directly based on a monthly plan, removing the need for health insurance.
“We’ve been working really hard for the last couple of years to try to change how health care is thought of in our state and to make health care accessible to people who historically have had a hard time getting access to care,” Wheeler said.
Big Tree uses technology such as texting and video-based consultations to help lower costs. Additionally, the cost of medications are often included in monthly plans or sold to patients at cost. The organization serves both businesses and individuals, offering quality, convenient and affordable care.
“We are trying to change health care one friend at a time,” Wheeler said.
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (VA)
Jeffrey Hoelscher, Public Affairs Officer
The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital cares for about 40,000 veterans a year, and its No. 1 priority is to provide veterans with the best care possible, said Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer. The main hospital resides in Columbia with eight community-based outpatient clinics located throughout the state.
The VA cares for its patients with a “whole health” mentality. This approach takes a look at the veteran to be able to be proactive about care to prevent disease and illness. The hospital is also able to provide the kinds of treatments and care that makes the most sense for a particular veteran.
Hoelscher said about a third of the employees at the hospital are veterans themselves, or those that have family who have served. “There’s this level of dedication at Truman VA that I don’t think you can find anywhere else,” Hoelscher said.